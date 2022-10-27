First off, let’s answer the question that a lot of people have been hung up on during this episode, that a landline could in fact operate during a power outage. Yeah, I’m dating myself in that regard, but the truth is that a cordless phone, which required electricity, couldn’t work, but a corded phone could. Moving on from that, it would likely take the experience of a New Yorker to know what a blackout means in the big city, though those who live in other big cities could likely tell anyone that it does happen from time to time and can be a real annoyance during a heatwave. But what’s really telling about this is the fact that both of these subjects are far more interesting than the current premise of AHS: NYC at this time, which is becoming a trend that’s building quickly and hasn’t really been disputed yet. As unkind as that might sound, the truth of it is that this season has been rather lackluster throughout first four episodes and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better, apart from the idea that the killer might be growing bolder and could be ready to step things up a few notches.

