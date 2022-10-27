Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
What is Nathan Fillion’s Net Worth in 2022?
Nathan Fillion made his debut as an actor in 1993. He was 22. Born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on March 27, 1971, Fillion is 51 as of 2022. He’s an icon in Hollywood. The talented actor has played some of television’s most famous characters. Perhaps his most famous role is the role of Richard Castle on the famous show Castle. Just when fans thought he couldn’t get any better, the show ended, and he took on a new role. He’s now John Nolan. John Nolan is The Rookie. This role is nothing short of proof that Nathan Fillion can play any character and make it look simple. This also has fans curious. He’s been an actor for almost 30 years and has been cast in many huge projects. What is Nathan Fillion’s net worth?
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
TVOvermind
The Long Road to Beetlejuice 2
The original Beetlejuice was released in 1988 with a fantastic cast that is well known to generations born after the film was released, but with such a famous cast and a cult following, a sequel is always down the line. However, Beetlejuice hasn’t had an easy path to a potential sequel, even when the actors, writer, and director all have been eager to make it happen. With Beetlejuice being one of the most popular and oldest Tim Burton creations, it’s completely understandable why a sequel has had such a hard time coming to life. Below, we’ve detailed Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, the potential of a long-awaited sequel, and the scrambled history of the attempts of a sequel to get created that led to the long road of Beetlejuice 2.
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
TVOvermind
Shia LaBeouf: Can He Make a Real Comeback?
One particular actor who has had a rather complicated, but fascinating career is Shia LaBeouf. He was once a beloved child star who started out on the Disney channel, then made a great transition to 2003’s Holes for his film debut. Heck, I’ve been watching him since his days on the Even Stevens show. His breakout role in Holes was my introduction to his film career and I’ve been paying attention to him ever since. Eventually, the man would become a great leading man in some big movies. The year of 2007 was pretty much his year, as he landed a leading role in the very underrated thriller Disturbia and of course, one of that summer’s biggest blockbusters, Michael Bay’s Transformers.
Everyone Else Is Totally Buggin', Because Donald Faison's Daughter's "Clueless" Costume Just Won Halloween
Nearly 30 years later and Clueless is still making an impact on pop culture and society.
TVOvermind
Details on The “Ready Player One” Film Series
Ready Player One was one of the more recent Steven Speilberg films, but unlike a large portion of his work, it was based on the work of something else. While he has adapted the original Jurassic Park, which was first a book, and spun it into a huge franchise, Ready Player One was also a book and created an incredible eye-popping movie to help fans get more into the series.
TVOvermind
Brendan Fraser Calls Batgirl Cancellation Tragic
Perhaps one of the most shocking reports to come out of 2022 in Hollywood was the cancellation of Batgirl. Originally, the live-action DC film was scheduled for an HBO Max release; however, when WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav took over the company, he turned the streaming release into a theatrical run.
TVOvermind
John Carpenter Expresses His Interest In Doing A Dead Space Movie
John Carpenter is a legend when it comes to horror. The master filmmaker revitalized the slasher genre thanks to Halloween, which is still going strong over 40 years later. However, Carpenter has produced other classics such as The Thing, Escape from New York, The Fog, and Assault on Precinct 13. It’s safe to say that Carpenter understands the world of horror and how to truly scare an audience; however, the most interesting part is that a live-action Dead Space movie has not been made yet.
TVOvermind
AHS: NYC: Black Out Recap
First off, let’s answer the question that a lot of people have been hung up on during this episode, that a landline could in fact operate during a power outage. Yeah, I’m dating myself in that regard, but the truth is that a cordless phone, which required electricity, couldn’t work, but a corded phone could. Moving on from that, it would likely take the experience of a New Yorker to know what a blackout means in the big city, though those who live in other big cities could likely tell anyone that it does happen from time to time and can be a real annoyance during a heatwave. But what’s really telling about this is the fact that both of these subjects are far more interesting than the current premise of AHS: NYC at this time, which is becoming a trend that’s building quickly and hasn’t really been disputed yet. As unkind as that might sound, the truth of it is that this season has been rather lackluster throughout first four episodes and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better, apart from the idea that the killer might be growing bolder and could be ready to step things up a few notches.
16 Hilariously Cringey Times People Met Celebrities But Didn't Recognize Them When They Really Should Have
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Listen as BTS' RM and Pharrell Williams swap music industry secrets
On a brand new special ‘Musicians on Musicians’ episode of ‘Rolling Stone Music Now,’ Pharrell Williams and RM of BTS sit down to talk about the price of fame, the keys to creativity, and more.
Comments / 0