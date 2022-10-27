Read full article on original website
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West needs to "take into account the interests" of Moscow to start talks to end the blood conflict.
Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'
A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Putin Says 'Necessary Conditions' May Arise for Ukraine Negotiation
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that "necessary conditions" could arise and spur negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said on Monday that it would be possible to restart stalled peace talks between the nations but expressed frustration that Ukraine was "refusing to discuss anything" with Russia after Moscow's recent suspension of a deal to allow the exporting of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Fact Check: Was 'Fired' Russian General's Body Found in Moscow River?
A viral report claims that a top Russian military commander was found dead after weeks of criticism about the handling of the Ukraine war.
Ukraine Shoots Down 2 Russian 'Alligators' in 3 Minutes: Defense Officials
The Ukrainian Air Force says its anti-aircraft gunners shot down two Russian attack helicopters in the Kherson region, where the Ukrainian military is currently engaged in a counteroffensive. Ukraine's Air Command South reported on Monday evening that units of its Odesa-based anti-aircraft missile brigade had successfully struck each of the...
Putin Struggling to Control Ever-Growing Conflicts Among His Lieutenants
Russian President Vladimir Putin is struggling to control the ever-growing conflicts among his lieutenants and top allies, an expert has said. Vlad Mykhnenko, an expert in the post-communist transformation of Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union at the University of Oxford, told Newsweek that mounting criticism leveled by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the mercenary outfit the Wagner Group, against the defense ministry, suggests that Russia is "rapidly becoming a failed state."
Putin Faces Another Setback in Ukraine War—The Weather
Estimates of projected weather in Ukraine show Europe might experience a mild winter, potentially throwing a wrench in Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to use Ukraine's harsh winters to his benefit. Two weeks ago, a Russian politician suggested on state TV that the Kremlin should target Ukraine's energy supply, causing...
Russia Official Fired After Asking Putin To End Instagram and Facebook Bans
A Russian official has been fired after asking President Vladimir Putin to end bans that were placed on Instagram and Facebook shortly after the Ukraine war began. Facebook and Instagram were banned in Russia in March after a court labeled parent company Meta as "extremist" amid a wider crackdown by Putin on independent news outlets and Western social media companies.
U.S. Willing to Use Military to Stop Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapon
Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley said that a military option will not be ruled out as a last resort as the Biden administration pursues diplomatic options.
Calls for Russia's G20 Expulsion Likely Doomed to Fail
Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether he will attend the forthcoming G20 summit or send a high-level delegation in his place.
Fact Check: Did Jamie Raskin Call to Destroy 'Christian' Russia by Jihad?
Claims attributed to the Democratic Congressman were shared across English and Russian-language social media channels.
Ukraine Doubts Belarus Will Attack Amid 'Killjoy' Missile Shipment Reports
Recent weeks have seen an uptick in military activity on Ukraine's shared northern border with Belarus in recent weeks.
Hoping for Putin's Demise, Russian Tycoon Oleg Tinkov Gives Up Citizenship
Businessman Oleg Tinkov announced on Monday that he was renouncing his Russian citizenship, criticizing President Vladimir Putin and the ongoing war in Ukraine. "I have taken the decision to exit my Russian citizenship. I can't and won't be associated with a fascist country, that started a war with their peaceful neighbour and killing innnocent [sic] people daily," Tinkov, a Russian billionaire and founder of the Tinkoff Bank, said in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the documents he filed on his citizenship.
Iranian Ballistic Missiles Would Cause Disaster for Ukraine, Air Force Says
"We have anti-air defense, but not anti-missile defense," a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force said on Tuesday.
Biden's Unprecedented Ukraine Aid Raises Red Flags | Opinion
Another week, another aid package. The Department of Defense announced still more security assistance was headed to Ukraine on Friday, with up to $275 million heading out the door this time. That makes 24 since August of 2021, bringing the total amount committed to Ukraine to over $18 billion since Biden entered office.
Russia Slams U.S. Response to 'Terrorist Strike' on Black Sea Fleet
A Russian official has criticized the U.S. over its response to what it called a "terrorist attack" on its Black Sea Fleet. Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov spoke after a drone attack at the Black Sea port in Sevastopol in annexed Crimea on Saturday. Ukraine has not claimed...
