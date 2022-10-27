Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
KTUL
University of Tulsa mourns loss of legendary golf coach Dale McNamara
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa is mourning the loss of golf coach Dale McNamara after she passed Sunday succumbing to complications from her second battle with cancer. McNamara was the head coach of the Tulsa Women's golf program for 26 years (1974-2000) and develop Golden Hurricane...
KTUL
Tulsa USA BMX stadium wins 4 construction awards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The USA BMX Hardesty National Stadium and National Headquarters, constructed as a Vision Tulsa project, won four awards at the ABC, also known as the Associated Builders and Contractors, Oklahoma Excellence in Construction Awards Banquet held in Tulsa last week. “These Excellence in Construction Awards...
KTUL
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
KTUL
Oklahoma Lottery looking for winner of $2 million Powerball prize
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Someone in the metro could be $2 million richer today. The Oklahoma Lottery announced it's looking for a $2 million winner from Monday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was bought at Homeland in Oklahoma City. "Check those tickets," the Oklahoma Lottery wrote on social...
KTUL
AMC hosts 'Tulsa King' premiere two weeks before airing on Paramount+
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A sold-out premiere was held at Owasso AMC for the new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King" and "Yellowstone" season five. "Tulsa King" was shot right here in Tulsa and starred Sylvester Stallone. There were many individuals excited to see the new series since the premiere won't...
KTUL
New exhibit slated to debut at at Oklahoma City’s Exhibit C Gallery
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new exhibit called “Visual Narratives: First American Photography,” is set to open on November 1 at Oklahoma City’s Exhibit C Gallery. The installation showcases work by five First American photographers representing various tribes, including Cherokee, Chickasaw, Patawomeck, Kiowa and Otoe-Missouria. Featured...
KTUL
17 additional burials found at Oaklawn Cemetery during second excavation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Facebook page offered an update on the second excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery. State Archaeologist of Oklahoma Kary Stackelbeck spoke on the details. Stackelbeck says the excavation process has been expanded west and south. In this process, an additional 16 fully exposed...
KTUL
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
KTUL
Tulsa Boys' Home boys learn mechanical skills during Hot Rod Camp
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The boys at Tulsa Boys' Home recently participated in "Hot Rod Camp" hosted by the Heart of a Craftsman outreach ministry. The boys learned various mechanical skills including checking spark plugs and step-by-step instructions on how to complete an oil change. The camp is about...
KTUL
Tulsa homicide suspect arrested in Fort Worth, according to police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department responded to a man down north of downtown on October 27. Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Upon investigation, TPD discovered that his vehicle and his personal items were missing. The next day, the...
KTUL
The Donut Hole vandalized twice in one month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A business on Brookside has been vandalized for the second time in a month. The Donut Hole was vandalized on Oct. 15 after holding a drag show event at its business. After community members helped to fix up the shop and donate money to a...
KTUL
Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest. Police say this person is suspected of presenting herself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions. Anyone with information on this...
KTUL
Sapulpa Public Schools dedicates new Marine Corps training facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa Public Schools, along with Sapulpa American Legion Post #36 and the Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce, held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony this week for the Major Jerry Swepston Marine Corps Training Facility. The new 4,800 sq. ft. facility is the result of the hard...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation's Emmy-award-winning Jennifer Loren speaks at imagineNATIVE
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Emmy-award-winning filmmaker and director of the Cherokee Nation Film and Original Content, Jennifer Loren, recently presented as an industry leader at the imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival in Toronto. The festival will continue through October 30. ImagineNATIVE is the largest annual Indigenous media arts...
KTUL
Hillcrest NICU team helps babies celebrate first Halloween
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hillcrest Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) team went above the call of duty to make sure the babies and their families have fun this Halloween. The NICU staff planned a Halloween photo shoot for the babies, which Communications Manager Jeromee Scot says starts...
KTUL
Over 100 teachers earn child development credential from TCC
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Finding childcare can be difficult. That's why Tulsa Community College and its Child Development program are celebrating reaching 100 teachers earning their Child Development Associate (CDA) credential. The credential lays the groundwork for providing young children with high-quality care and helps develop professionals in early...
KTUL
Tulsa police confiscate large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recently confiscated a large amount of illegal drugs off of Tulsa streets. Officers with the Tulsa Police Special Investigations Division recovered 330 grams of fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine and $11,500. Police say that's approximately 170,000 doses of fentanyl. Due to...
KTUL
Ehrle's Party Supply to close after 67 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Erhle's Party Supply will be closing its doors after 67 years in business. The current owner, Ashely, said that the building the business operates out of has been sold and finding another location is unattainable due to the effects COVID-19, inflation and supply chain issues had on the small business.
KTUL
Is Halloween unholy? One church debates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A recent thread on Reddit debated whether Christians should celebrate Halloween. Being in the Bible Belt this is a hot topic every year. Many say Halloween is a day celebrating dark spirits, evil, and all things unholy, therefore churchgoers should not participate. We reached out...
