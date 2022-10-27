ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Vols' Darnell Wright named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior offensive tackle Darnell Wright has been named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Wright was key in blocking for a Vol offense that put up 422 total yards and 44 points against Kentucky on Saturday. Tennessee's 38-point margin of victory in the 44-6 win was the Vols' most over a ranked SEC opponent since 1990.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Kickoff time announced for UT vs. Missouri matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the Vols matchup against Missouri was announced Monday. The Tennessee Football account tweeted that the Volunteers will take on the Tigers at noon on Nov. 12. This matchup is the last 2022 regular-season game taking place in Neyland Stadium. If you can't...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fans react to stellar defensive first half from Tennessee against Kentucky

Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter just delivered the hit of the Vols’ season on Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown, knocking the ball out of his hands and into the hands of linebacker Juwan Mitchell. The Vols have played stellar defense against Kentucky in the first half Saturday evening. Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

No. 3 Tennessee dominates No. 19 Kentucky, 44-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee had no problems when rival Kentucky rolled into Neyland Stadium on Saturday, winning 44-6. The third-ranked Vols jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the first drive and never trailed after that. Quarterback Hendon Hooker found wide receiver Jalin Hyatt for a 55-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game. That receiving touchdown tied the school record for Hyatt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game

Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

College GameDay heading to No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — ESPN's College GameDay will be going to their third Tennessee game of the season. The college football pregame show announced it will be heading to Athens, Georgia for Tennessee's top-three matchup against top-ranked Georgia. The Vols beats No. 19 Kentucky 44-6 on Saturday and Georgia beat...
ATHENS, GA
WBIR

Tennessee moves up to No. 2 in newest AP Top 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has moved up once again in the Associated Press Top 25. The Vols are now ranked No. 2, tied with Ohio State and one spot behind Georgia. The second-ranked Vols will play the top-ranked Bulldogs this Saturday on the road at 3:30 p.m. This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN

