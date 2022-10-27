Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines
INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
cbs4indy.com
October recap: Dry and cooler-than-average month
INDIANAPOLIS – The month of October wrapped up with drier-than-average totals and cooler-than-average temperatures. Indy picked up 1.46″ of rainfall the entire month of October. Most of that was picked up in one day! On October 26, Indy picked up 1.06″ of rainfall!. Our drought conditions worsened...
cbs4indy.com
Halloween normals and records in Indianapolis
Goblins, ghouls, and trick-or-treaters take notes! This Halloween forecast has a few treats and a few tricks! If you are trick-or-treating early in the afternoon or into this evening, keep an umbrella handy and a jacket too!. What have we seen in the past?. Well, it certainly won’t be our...
cbs4indy.com
Indy Snow Force prepares for winter weather
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents have already seen their first glimpse of snow, and the city is working to ensure that the next snowfall commute goes smoothly. Indy Snow Force drivers are participating in their annual mock snow fight Tuesday and Wednesday. During these days, the drivers will test their routes to ensure everything is ready to battle the winter elements.
cbs4indy.com
3 years since bitter blast of cold air, mild for today
INDIANAPOLIS – Back in 2019, there was a bitter blast of cold air, setting a new low temperature for the day! Our rainfall record was also set in recent years, just 4 years ago, with 2 inches of rain! No new records are expected today with temperatures in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
cbs4indy.com
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor...
cbs4indy.com
November opens very mild
Can you believe it’s already November? The month brings even chillier changes to central Indiana as our average high temperature slips from 58° at the first of the month to a cool 46° by the 30th. On average we also pick up 3.45″ of rainfall and we lose another 54 minutes of daylight over the course of the month.
cbs4indy.com
Near record warmth by the end of the week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with some patchy fog in spots but a mild start with temperatures in the 50s. As we head into the afternoon and the rest of the week, temperatures will gradually warm back up into the upper 60s and eventually middle 70s!. Sunny,...
cbs4indy.com
Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they...
cbs4indy.com
November outlook: warmer than average start, seasonal overall
INDIANAPOLIS – As we head into November, we start getting into highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s. What is Indianapolis’ November outlook? Let’s dive in. November normals. Our normal high to start off the month is around 58° with a...
cbs4indy.com
Crews respond to fire at Lebanon CVS; Health dept. also on scene
LEBANON, Ind. — Fire officials said a fire at a Lebanon CVS appeared to have originated in a trash bin near the store’s entrance. Crews were sent to the CVS at 207 S. Lebanon Street just before 9 p.m. The first firefighters to arrive ensured no one was inside before attacking the flames.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled for Greenfield man
GREENFIELD, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared or a missing 36-year-old man from Greenfield. According to the Indiana State Police, Jeffrey Stratton is a white male who is 5’10” tall and weighs 196 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, black and blue plaid pants, and white Nike sandals.
cbs4indy.com
Carmel PD: Have you seen this package thief?
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing multiple packages from outside condominiums. According to the Carmel Police Department, the suspect captured in the surveillance footage photographs below stole multiple packages on Oct. 27, at approximately 3 p.m., from outside condos and apartments located near Fairfax Manor Drive and Grand Vue Drive.
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for answers 4 years after man goes missing from Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — It has been more than four years since Joey William Ross was seen walking away from his friend’s house, never to be seen again. Now, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a renewed call to help bring his family answers. On Sunday,...
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children
INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead in I-465 crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis claimed one man’s life on Monday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, troopers were called out to I-465 northbound near mile marker 20, just north of the I-65 interchange on Indy’s northwest side, on reports of a serious two-vehicle crash.
cbs4indy.com
Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman...
