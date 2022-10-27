ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSUPD: reported aggravated assault at dining hall on campus

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police Officers investigated an aggravated assault that took place outside of a dining hall on campus. According to LSU's alert system, the aggravated assault took place at the 459 Dining on the east side of campus. The alert, sent out shortly before 9 p.m., said officers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge landmarks lighting up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness on Nov. 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several Baton Rouge buildings will be lighting up teal on Nov. 3 for Alzheimer’s awareness. Over 800 buildings and landmarks are participating worldwide, according to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA). There are over 6.2 million Americans, including 92,000 Louisiana residents, with Alzheimer’s disease, AFA said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Events honoring veterans in East Baton Rouge Parish in November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome proclaims November as Veterans’ Month in East Baton Rouge Parish. “This month offers all of us the opportunity to recognize the Veterans in our lives, honor their sacrifices, and show appreciation for their service to our nation. Their service has granted all of us the freedom to enjoy the liberties promised to us as citizens of the United States,” said Mayor Broome.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge couple’s attempted custody exchange allegedly takes a turn for the worst, ends in violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a $2,500 bond after his ex told deputies he tried to punch her while their young children were present.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies: Man jailed after threatening girlfriend with AK47 assault rifle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars this Halloween as a suspect in a domestic abuse case. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) Cedron Black is accused of arming himself with an AK47 assault rifle after a verbal spat with his girlfriend took a turn for the worse.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween. According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces. Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLBT

Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a wreck on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2018 Mercedes SUV driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
brproud.com

Infant’s death under investigation by Baton Rouge police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an infant died on Halloween. Police said an investigation into a male child’s death was launched on Monday, Oct. 31 after officers responded to a local hospital. No further details were released. The East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man missing after embarking on solo hike in northeast Arkansas

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man has been missing for several days after embarking on a solo hiking trip along an Arkansas trail. Authorities in Newton County, Arkansas say 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith went for a hike on his own along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River, Thursday, October 27.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest

By Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter and Annalise Vidrine Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a […] The post 50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Walker PD trying to figure out name of suspect in smoke shop burglary

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen below. “Investigators believe this suspect is responsible for burglarizing the Sun Set Smoke Shop, 28799 Walker South Road, on October 23, 2022,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. Walker...
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

