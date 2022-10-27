Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
As pedestrian deaths trend high, Louisiana leaders encourage safe practices for Halloween
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–Police officers are urging locals to be safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween, they say the number of people getting hit by cars is still pretty high. “Last year across Louisiana, 185 pedestrians who were killed,” said Louisiana Highway Commission Spokesman Mark Lambert. That’s 185 too...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
wbrz.com
LSUPD: reported aggravated assault at dining hall on campus
BATON ROUGE - LSU Police Officers investigated an aggravated assault that took place outside of a dining hall on campus. According to LSU's alert system, the aggravated assault took place at the 459 Dining on the east side of campus. The alert, sent out shortly before 9 p.m., said officers...
wbrz.com
After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges
HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge landmarks lighting up teal for Alzheimer’s awareness on Nov. 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several Baton Rouge buildings will be lighting up teal on Nov. 3 for Alzheimer’s awareness. Over 800 buildings and landmarks are participating worldwide, according to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA). There are over 6.2 million Americans, including 92,000 Louisiana residents, with Alzheimer’s disease, AFA said.
brproud.com
Events honoring veterans in East Baton Rouge Parish in November
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome proclaims November as Veterans’ Month in East Baton Rouge Parish. “This month offers all of us the opportunity to recognize the Veterans in our lives, honor their sacrifices, and show appreciation for their service to our nation. Their service has granted all of us the freedom to enjoy the liberties promised to us as citizens of the United States,” said Mayor Broome.
2 Adults, 2 Children Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Port Hudson (Baton Rouge, LA)
Officials responded to a motor vehicle crash on Friday involving a school bus. The crash happened on Samuels Road at Plains-Port Hudson Road around 5 p.m. Emergency responders said that two adults and two children were transported to the hospital for treatment. However, the extent of the injuries is currently not known.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge couple’s attempted custody exchange allegedly takes a turn for the worst, ends in violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a $2,500 bond after his ex told deputies he tried to punch her while their young children were present.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after one person shot on Halloween night off Highland Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, October 31. The shooting took place in the 200 block of Chatsworth St. Chatsworth St. is located off of Highland Rd. One shooting victim was located at...
brproud.com
Deputies: Man jailed after threatening girlfriend with AK47 assault rifle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars this Halloween as a suspect in a domestic abuse case. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) Cedron Black is accused of arming himself with an AK47 assault rifle after a verbal spat with his girlfriend took a turn for the worse.
44-Year-Old Courtney Terrel Davis Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Maringouin (Maringouin, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish around 12 a.m. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis.
BRG celebrates birth of Halloween babies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families at the Baton Rouge General welcome two newborns to the world on Halloween. According to the hospital, Ashley and Brandt Boudreaux welcomed Finley at 1:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. She weighed in at six pounds and eight ounces. Megan Merritt and Abdul Malik...
fox26houston.com
Mother accused of torturing teenage twins extradited back to Harris County
CYPRESS, Texas - The mother accused of torturing her 15-year-old twins and locking them in a laundry room has been extradited back to Harris County. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, is back in Harris County and behind bars, after being extradited from Baton Rouge, Louisiana over the weekend. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of...
WLBT
Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a wreck on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2018 Mercedes SUV driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in
BATON ROUGE- Surveillance video from Tykoboom Hill shows a man inside her home stealing many items including her pet dog. "I never would have thought that my home would have been entered by criminals," Hill said. Hill lives in a quiet neighborhood in Baton Rouge, and has been there for...
brproud.com
Infant’s death under investigation by Baton Rouge police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an infant died on Halloween. Police said an investigation into a male child’s death was launched on Monday, Oct. 31 after officers responded to a local hospital. No further details were released. The East Baton...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man missing after embarking on solo hike in northeast Arkansas
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man has been missing for several days after embarking on a solo hiking trip along an Arkansas trail. Authorities in Newton County, Arkansas say 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith went for a hike on his own along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River, Thursday, October 27.
50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest
By Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter and Annalise Vidrine Josephine and Denver Smith took different approaches to protests at Southern University in the fall of 1972. Josephine skipped class for meetings, while her older brother stayed away and warned her to be careful. The pair had grown up with 10 other siblings in a […] The post 50 years later, justice still absent for two deaths during Southern campus protest appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
brproud.com
Walker PD trying to figure out name of suspect in smoke shop burglary
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen below. “Investigators believe this suspect is responsible for burglarizing the Sun Set Smoke Shop, 28799 Walker South Road, on October 23, 2022,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. Walker...
brproud.com
Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
Comments / 0