wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk claps back to Stephen King’s criticism of his Twitter reign

Twitter’s new overlord Elon Musk is not happy to sit by and let his terrible ideas be scrutinized in public, with him firing back at Stephen King over the author’s recent barbs. King has been vocally opposed to Musk and his acquisiton of Twitter, with the King of...
Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk’s quest for social media dominance takes weird turn, seems ready to revive Vine

In continuation of Elon Musk‘s Twitter regime, the brand new Twitter CEO has another brilliant idea. Alongside launching a paid verification system on the platform, Musk is deciding if Vine should return in 2022. In a world of social media dominated by multiple vertical video platforms, why not bring back the OG of short-form content?
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King has signed up for Donald Trump’s social media app

The King of Horror has descended upon his scariest task to date, with Stephen King now joining Donald Trump’s Truth Social, though not for the reason you’d think. The lifelong Democrat who has endorsed the campaigns of Barack Obama, Gary Hart, Elizabeth Warren, as well as been an advocate for gun control, announced on Twitter he had joined Trump’s controversial app. Truth Social was made in the wake of the former President’s ban from Twitter, launching in Feb. 2022 to lukewarm registrations.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ricky Gervais accuses James Corden of copying his joke verbatim on ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden has been struggling to rehabilitate his public image in the wake of claims and rumors that he’s not exactly a gracious guest when dining out at restaurants. And a kerfuffle during his The Late Late Show monologue on Monday, in which he seemingly stole a joke from comedian Ricky Gervais, probably isn’t going to help sway the court of public opinion.

