The King of Horror has descended upon his scariest task to date, with Stephen King now joining Donald Trump’s Truth Social, though not for the reason you’d think. The lifelong Democrat who has endorsed the campaigns of Barack Obama, Gary Hart, Elizabeth Warren, as well as been an advocate for gun control, announced on Twitter he had joined Trump’s controversial app. Truth Social was made in the wake of the former President’s ban from Twitter, launching in Feb. 2022 to lukewarm registrations.

23 HOURS AGO