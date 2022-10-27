Read full article on original website
Elon Musk claps back to Stephen King’s criticism of his Twitter reign
Twitter’s new overlord Elon Musk is not happy to sit by and let his terrible ideas be scrutinized in public, with him firing back at Stephen King over the author’s recent barbs. King has been vocally opposed to Musk and his acquisiton of Twitter, with the King of...
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
Elon Musk may be ‘Chief Twit’ for himself, but to Jimmy Kimmel he is just a ‘piece of sh-t’
Jimmy Kimmel is not here to deal with bigoted billionaire shenanigans. The late-night host took over Twitter, fully enforcing his right to free speech to call BS on Elon Musk‘s devil’s advocate façade. On Oct.29, former first lady and diplomat Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to share...
Elon Musk’s quest for social media dominance takes weird turn, seems ready to revive Vine
In continuation of Elon Musk‘s Twitter regime, the brand new Twitter CEO has another brilliant idea. Alongside launching a paid verification system on the platform, Musk is deciding if Vine should return in 2022. In a world of social media dominated by multiple vertical video platforms, why not bring back the OG of short-form content?
Stephen King has signed up for Donald Trump’s social media app
The King of Horror has descended upon his scariest task to date, with Stephen King now joining Donald Trump’s Truth Social, though not for the reason you’d think. The lifelong Democrat who has endorsed the campaigns of Barack Obama, Gary Hart, Elizabeth Warren, as well as been an advocate for gun control, announced on Twitter he had joined Trump’s controversial app. Truth Social was made in the wake of the former President’s ban from Twitter, launching in Feb. 2022 to lukewarm registrations.
"I Had To Reject The Application": This Recruiter Shared Why "White Wording" Isn't The Résumé Hack People Think It Is
"You will get yourself rejected before you have even had the opportunity to get in front of a manager."
Netflix’s latest war epic somehow gets accused of being liberal propaganda for its message of ‘war is bad’
There’s a lot of praise floating around the internet for the latest World War I-era film All Quiet on the Western Front, with critics and audiences worldwide being thoroughly moved by its powerful message. Yet there is somehow a subsection of social media that is accusing the film of...
DC detractors are already predicting failure for the former Geralt of Rivia’s ‘Man of Steel 2’
Fans of The Witcher are still trying to process the sudden departure of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, matters that haven’t been helped by the outpouring of fury to emerge when it was revealed that Liam Hemsworth would be stepping in as his replacement. When the news broke,...
Campaign ads do work, but not always in the way you'd think
Campaign ads, although excessive, actually do impact voters, according to researchers, but not always in the way that information consumers may think.
A reclusive thriller dunked on by critics is drawn out of hiding to become a streaming obsession
Guy Pearce is a very good actor that’s lent his talents to a number of phenomenal movies and box office smash hits over the decades, but he’s also does a sideline in forgettable B-tier thrillers that regularly get dunked on by critics, with this year’s The Infernal Machine the latest to be added to the collection.
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Ricky Gervais accuses James Corden of copying his joke verbatim on ‘The Late Late Show’
James Corden has been struggling to rehabilitate his public image in the wake of claims and rumors that he’s not exactly a gracious guest when dining out at restaurants. And a kerfuffle during his The Late Late Show monologue on Monday, in which he seemingly stole a joke from comedian Ricky Gervais, probably isn’t going to help sway the court of public opinion.
