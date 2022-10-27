Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Sports
Martinsville Cup playoff race results, points standings
Martinsville points, results: In a must-win position, Christopher Bell advanced to the Championship 4 by winning Sunday’s Round of 8 NASCAR Cup Series cutoff race Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. It was the second time in the 2022 playoffs that Bell won an elimination race that he entered below the...
Ross Chastain rides wall at Martinsville; Passes 5 cars (Video)
Ross Chastain went from 10th to 5th on final lap at Martinsville Speedway; Setting a speed faster than the pole while riding the wall. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway hosted the final playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. 8 drivers entered the event with four set to be eliminated ahead of next week’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
FOX Sports
What do other NASCAR drivers think of Ross Chastain's daring move?
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The finishes of the races during the Martinsville Speedway weekend will have fans talking and drivers wondering about how they will impact the championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, on the final lap to win the Xfinity...
NASCAR World Reacts to Ross Chastain’s Last Lap Wallride at Martinsville Speedway
Ross Chastain gave us a NASCAR Round of 8 finish for the ages. He is locked into the Championship 4 and will race for a title at Phoenix. When you talk about this 2022 season years from now, we will talk about the Next Gen car, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman’s injuries – and Chastain’s wild move at Martinsville Speedway.
NASCAR driver disqualified after Martinsville playoff race
While it didn’t affect the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture, Brad Keselowski lost a season-high result after the race at Martinsville Speedway. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski hadn’t finished in the top four since the October race at the track last season.
Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon
NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Outfit
It remains to be seen if legendary race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick will be dressing up for Halloween. Patrick is still trending on social media for her outfit on Sunday, though. The NASCAR and Formula 1 commentator is going viral for her trendy outfit on social media...
Ross Chastain pulls craziest move ever against wall to make Championship 4
Ross Chastain pulled a move for the ages to qualify for the Championship 4. Chastain was running 10th on the final lap of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville on Sunday and needed to surpass Denny Hamlin in order to make the final spot in the Championship 4. Realizing he didn’t...
Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion
Tyler Reddick exited Martinsville early with a headache, and that news took a concerning turn later when it was reported that the driver had not felt right all week following a big impact at Homestead. The post Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Fight: Austin Hill vs Myatt Snider at Martinsville (Video)
Watch the video of the NASCAR fight at Martinsville Speedway. On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series brought drama to the half-mile of Martinsville Speedway. On the final lap, Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones for the race win. However, there was far more to the show. Watch the NASCAR fight...
Why should NASCAR's championship points system be changed?
A long-time reader I’ve never met recently emailed to ask whether NASCAR should change its championship points system. He often asks such questions, many of which have several twists and turns. As usual, my response was, “I don’t know. Why?” Why, indeed, should the four-round, 10-race, 16-driver, tournament-like Playoff system be changed? What benefit would come from going off half-cocked with something different when the current system works just fine?...
Ross Chastain details the NASCAR wall ride; New rule coming?
“I hope this takes NASCAR to the number one moment on SportsCenter.”. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway hosted the final playoff elimination race. The race ended with the highlight of the decade. Ross Chastain rides wall at Martinsville; Passes 5 cars (Video) Ross Chastain pulled a hail mary on the final...
Yardbarker
Video, photo shows damage to Ross Chastain’s car after wall move
Just how ballsy was Ross Chastain’s decision to ride the boards at Martinsville to the Championship 4? Take one look at the in-car video, and you’ll see. NASCAR shared a video after Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville of the view from Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet. The video shows the Trackhouse Racing driver riding along the wall around Turn 4 before crossing the finish line.
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move
And these 3,675-pound cars require a lot more turning force than a tennis ball does. Faster turns require more turning force. Making tighter turns (like Martinsville) requires more turning force. Heavier cars need more turning force. Let’s figure out how much force you normally need at Martinsville. The pole speed...
What to know about NASCAR championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR championship week is here! The final four drivers in each of the three top series — Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Trucks — will battle this weekend at Phoenix Raceway to settle the 2022 titles. Here's what to know about the best weekend in stock car racing: When are the championship races at Phoenix...
Is NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick OK? He Pulled out of a Race After Saying His Head Hurt
It's impossible to escape injury in any sport, but at the end of the day, an athlete's or driver's health is more important than a race or a game. Naturally, NASCAR fans were concerned about driver Tyler Reddick after he pulled out of a recent NASCAR race at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. What happened to Tyler Reddick that caused him to say that his head hurt?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
NASCAR: Kyle Larson Earns Pole at Martinsville Speedway for Xfinity 500
Look out, Kyle Larson might be on a hot streak! The NASCAR driver won the pole at Martinsville Speedway ahead of the Xfinity 500. Larson was the winner at Homestead-Miami last Sunday. Now, it appears that he is ready to hit his stride and give his Hendrick Motorsports team a championship, even if he can’t earn one himself.
Tense Xfinity Series race ends with two drivers fighting in pit lane
Myatt Snider and Austin Hill had to be separated after the two wrestled to the ground in pit lane after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Martinsville: Live updates, highlights, results for the 2022 Xfinity 500
In the span of a mere seven days, seven men's fates could dramatically shift one way or the other. By the end of this Sunday, their chances of becoming the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion could be over. Or, by next Sunday, they could be adding the Bill France Cup to their mantles.
