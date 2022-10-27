ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Martinsville Cup playoff race results, points standings

Martinsville points, results: In a must-win position, Christopher Bell advanced to the Championship 4 by winning Sunday’s Round of 8 NASCAR Cup Series cutoff race Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. It was the second time in the 2022 playoffs that Bell won an elimination race that he entered below the...
Racing News

Ross Chastain rides wall at Martinsville; Passes 5 cars (Video)

Ross Chastain went from 10th to 5th on final lap at Martinsville Speedway; Setting a speed faster than the pole while riding the wall. On Sunday, Martinsville Speedway hosted the final playoff elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series. 8 drivers entered the event with four set to be eliminated ahead of next week’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
FOX Sports

What do other NASCAR drivers think of Ross Chastain's daring move?

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The finishes of the races during the Martinsville Speedway weekend will have fans talking and drivers wondering about how they will impact the championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, on the final lap to win the Xfinity...
FanSided

NASCAR driver disqualified after Martinsville playoff race

While it didn’t affect the NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture, Brad Keselowski lost a season-high result after the race at Martinsville Speedway. Prior to Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski hadn’t finished in the top four since the October race at the track last season.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Was Booed Heavily Sunday Afternoon

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs did not receive a warm welcome from the Martinsville faithful ahead of Sunday's Xfinity 500. Many fans los respect for the 20-year-old after his controversial bump of Brandon Jones to capture the win on Saturday. Here's how he was received via TSJ Sports' Noah Lewis:. The...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Outfit

It remains to be seen if legendary race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick will be dressing up for Halloween. Patrick is still trending on social media for her outfit on Sunday, though. The NASCAR and Formula 1 commentator is going viral for her trendy outfit on social media...
Sportscasting

Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion

Tyler Reddick exited Martinsville early with a headache, and that news took a concerning turn later when it was reported that the driver had not felt right all week following a big impact at Homestead. The post Tyler Reddick Disturbing Radio Communication at Martinsville Reveals He Just Might Be Latest Driver to Suffer Concussion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Why should NASCAR's championship points system be changed?

A long-time reader I’ve never met recently emailed to ask whether NASCAR should change its championship points system. He often asks such questions, many of which have several twists and turns. As usual, my response was, “I don’t know. Why?” Why, indeed, should the four-round, 10-race, 16-driver, tournament-like Playoff system be changed? What benefit would come from going off half-cocked with something different when the current system works just fine?...
Yardbarker

Video, photo shows damage to Ross Chastain’s car after wall move

Just how ballsy was Ross Chastain’s decision to ride the boards at Martinsville to the Championship 4? Take one look at the in-car video, and you’ll see. NASCAR shared a video after Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville of the view from Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet. The video shows the Trackhouse Racing driver riding along the wall around Turn 4 before crossing the finish line.
NBC Sports

Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move

And these 3,675-pound cars require a lot more turning force than a tennis ball does. Faster turns require more turning force. Making tighter turns (like Martinsville) requires more turning force. Heavier cars need more turning force. Let’s figure out how much force you normally need at Martinsville. The pole speed...
Distractify

Is NASCAR Driver Tyler Reddick OK? He Pulled out of a Race After Saying His Head Hurt

It's impossible to escape injury in any sport, but at the end of the day, an athlete's or driver's health is more important than a race or a game. Naturally, NASCAR fans were concerned about driver Tyler Reddick after he pulled out of a recent NASCAR race at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. What happened to Tyler Reddick that caused him to say that his head hurt?
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Kyle Larson Earns Pole at Martinsville Speedway for Xfinity 500

Look out, Kyle Larson might be on a hot streak! The NASCAR driver won the pole at Martinsville Speedway ahead of the Xfinity 500. Larson was the winner at Homestead-Miami last Sunday. Now, it appears that he is ready to hit his stride and give his Hendrick Motorsports team a championship, even if he can’t earn one himself.
