YMCA of Greater Erie partnering with Special Olympics of Pennsylvania to give everyone a chance to exercise

By Briaunna Malone
 5 days ago

Opportunities are coming to local YMCAs for Special Olympics athletes.

YMCA of Greater Erie is partnering with the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania to give everyone in the community a chance to exercise.

The initiative is letting athletes participate in YMCA programming, facilities, along with special rates on memberships.

The executive director said the programs aim to decrease risk factors like heart disease and diabetes for more Erie residents.

“We know that people with intellectual disabilities have health disparities that lead to a shorter life expectancy. So it’s really important that people are active, they maintain good nutrition, and get the care that they need,” said Deanna Renaud, executive director, Special Olympics Pennsylvania Northwest Region.

The executive director said she is excited for athletes to have the opportunity to receive support from the community that will help them grow.

