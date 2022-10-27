Contra Costa County health officer lifts all outstanding COVID-19-related health orders

Read full article on original website
I know this is stupid but
4d ago
This is very good because they are using the term “fully vaccinated”. Against the Wuhan initial strain from almost 3 years ago. Meanwhile 90% have not gotten the bivalent, all their immunity has waived, and XBB is on the way. What a nightmare.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include:. Oakland’s requirement to wear a mask at large indoor events is expiring on Tuesday, city officials said. The ordinance requires anyone attending events with 2,500 or more people to...
Embattled Santa Clara County sheriff retires weeks before end of her term amid civil trial
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced Monday she would retire, as a jury deliberates a verdict in a civil corruption trial involving jail mismanagement and a “pay-to-play” scheme involving gun permits issued by her office. Undersheriff Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff, Smith office said...
AB&I Foundry still donates to local political campaigns despite plans to leave Oakland
CITY OF OAKLAND and Alameda County records show AB&I Foundry, a factory that has operated in East Oakland since 1906, gave more than $20,000 to the campaigns of local political candidates this year despite plans to close the plant and move the business to Texas. AB&I’s Birmingham, Alabama-based parent company...
eastcountytoday.net
Former Santa Rita Jail Inmate Sentenced To 7 Years For Distributing Fentanyl That Killed Fellow Inmate
OAKLAND – A federal judge today sentenced Kameron Patricia Reid to 84 months in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail, announced United States Attorney Stephane M. Hinds, FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp, and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Jon S. Tigar.
Courthouse News Service
Alameda County suburb sued over death of police captain by suicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The family of a former police captain who died by suicide this year sued the city of Fremont, claiming its mayor, city manager and police chief caused him “severe emotional distress" that led to his death. Annabel Bobbitt and her two children sued in...
Inmate found dead during security check at San Mateo County correctional facility
An inmate at San Mateo County's Maguire Correctional Facility was found dead Thursday afternoon during a safety and security check. San Mateo County medical staff responded and pronounced the incarcerated individual deceased at the Redwood City facility. The sheriff's office is investigating. A preliminary investigation indicates the inmate likely died of natural causes.
Butt out after 27 years of Richmond politics, so now voters must decide on next mayor
Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is the longest continuously serving member of the City Council in Richmond’s history. Term limits are about to end his 27 years in office — the last eight of which were as mayor. At first glance, Butt’s longtime colleague Nathanial Bates has the advantage...
Contra Costa Herald
Man convicted of throwing objects at vehicles receives 22-year prison sentence
On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles. Navone, 38-years-old was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in...
Sausalito considers lifting cannabis ban to establish city’s first retail pot dispensary
As California’s cities scrambled to open cannabis dispensaries and other operations after marijuana became legalized, one Marin ex-hippie enclave still bans pot businesses — Sausalito. Now Measure K is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election and residents will be able to weigh in on lifting the...
KTVU FOX 2
'It's reached the point of hysteria': Drug expert says parents shouldn't fear fentanyl in Halloween candy
OAKLAND, Calif. - As Halloween approaches, local police departments are warning about what's known as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl. It's the dangerous opioid make in bright-colored powders and pills, and it's even being transferred in candy containers sometimes. This has some parents worried about finding it in Halloween candy, but...
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time boyfriend. […]
BART train evacuated, system-wide delay due to ‘major medical emergency’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A BART train was evacuated Friday night due to a “major medical emergency,” a KRON4 employee at the scene confirmed. There was a 20-minute system-wide delay on BART due to the incident, BART said. The medical emergency happened at the Balboa Park Station. BART has not provided details about the emergency, […]
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose School Principal Saves Student Apparently Overdosing on Fentanyl
A South Bay high school principal is being hailed as a hero after saving a student who was apparently overdosing on fentanyl in the school office. San Jose police said the incident is not necessarily a local school crisis, but rather a community crisis that sometimes trickles onto school campuses.
svvoice.com
$136,912 in Santa Clara County Unclaimed Monies
The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) published a list of 222 individuals and businesses who are potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed general collections monies. Potential owners who qualify for these monies must file claims by December 9, 2022. The list of names and claim forms can be found on the county’s website. The list includes monies that have been on deposit with the County’s General Collections Trust Funds for longer than three years.
sfbayview.com
Former data worker files claim against DA Brooke Jenkins for retaliatory firing
Dylan Yep claims Jenkins fired him because he supported recalled prosecutor Chesa Boudin and Defund SFPD Now. Oct. 27, 2022 – On Thursday morning, Dylan Yep, a San Francisco resident and former data analyst in the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, filed a claim against the City of San Francisco for firing him in retaliation for his political activity protesting against the appointment of Suzy Loftus as interim DA, supporting Chesa Boudin, the recalled District Attorney and advocating to defund the police.
How can San Jose schools address active shooter fears?
As more families learn to live with the daily threat of school shootings, San Jose residents are pushing to address campus violence before tragedy strikes. A Pew Research Center study released last week reveals nearly two-thirds of parents worry about their children’s safety at school. The study shows 32 percent of parents are extremely concerned about potential shootings, while 37 percent of parents are at least somewhat concerned. Pew is a nonpartisan think tank that conducts research on social issues, often through nationally representative surveys.
marinmagazine.com
Restaurant Profiles 2022: The Top Places to Eat Out in Marin and the Restauranteurs Behind Them
Looking for the best places to eat out locally? Here are a few favorites. Located in downtown Point Reyes Station, this local institution is a West Marin classic celebrating 58 consecutive years of service for the community and Point Reyes National Seashore visitors alike. Enjoy classic cocktails, local seafood and the iconic popovers, beloved by generations of Marinites since 1964.
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
Sutter Health nurses launch five-day strike over alleged safety and staff turnover issues
Registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center are holding a five-day strike this week in response to high turnover rates and alleged workplace violence issues. Starting Monday, members of the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United are calling on Sutter Health to provide a workplace violence prevention plan in each unit and give resources workers need to do their jobs properly, in efforts to combat the “mass exodus” of nurses the medical center is facing.
