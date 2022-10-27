Contra Costa County health officer lifts all outstanding COVID-19-related health orders

The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) published a list of 222 individuals and businesses who are potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed general collections monies. Potential owners who qualify for these monies must file claims by December 9, 2022. The list of names and claim forms can be found on the county’s website. The list includes monies that have been on deposit with the County’s General Collections Trust Funds for longer than three years.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO