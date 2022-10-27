ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa County health officer lifts all outstanding COVID-19-related health orders

By Eli Walsh, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

I know this is stupid but
4d ago

This is very good because they are using the term “fully vaccinated”. Against the Wuhan initial strain from almost 3 years ago. Meanwhile 90% have not gotten the bivalent, all their immunity has waived, and XBB is on the way. What a nightmare.

Reply
2
Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include:. Oakland’s requirement to wear a mask at large indoor events is expiring on Tuesday, city officials said. The ordinance requires anyone attending events with 2,500 or more people to...
eastcountytoday.net

Former Santa Rita Jail Inmate Sentenced To 7 Years For Distributing Fentanyl That Killed Fellow Inmate

OAKLAND – A federal judge today sentenced Kameron Patricia Reid to 84 months in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail, announced United States Attorney Stephane M. Hinds, FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp, and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Jon S. Tigar.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
TheAlmanac

Inmate found dead during security check at San Mateo County correctional facility

An inmate at San Mateo County's Maguire Correctional Facility was found dead Thursday afternoon during a safety and security check. San Mateo County medical staff responded and pronounced the incarcerated individual deceased at the Redwood City facility. The sheriff's office is investigating. A preliminary investigation indicates the inmate likely died of natural causes.
Contra Costa Herald

Man convicted of throwing objects at vehicles receives 22-year prison sentence

On Friday October 21, 2022, Mark Navone was sentenced in Contra Costa County Superior Court to a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous charges relating to throwing objects at vehicles. Navone, 38-years-old was arrested after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation identified him as the suspect in...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time boyfriend. […]
OAKLAND, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

$136,912 in Santa Clara County Unclaimed Monies

The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) published a list of 222 individuals and businesses who are potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed general collections monies. Potential owners who qualify for these monies must file claims by December 9, 2022. The list of names and claim forms can be found on the county’s website. The list includes monies that have been on deposit with the County’s General Collections Trust Funds for longer than three years.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sfbayview.com

Former data worker files claim against DA Brooke Jenkins for retaliatory firing

Dylan Yep claims Jenkins fired him because he supported recalled prosecutor Chesa Boudin and Defund SFPD Now. Oct. 27, 2022 – On Thursday morning, Dylan Yep, a San Francisco resident and former data analyst in the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, filed a claim against the City of San Francisco for firing him in retaliation for his political activity protesting against the appointment of Suzy Loftus as interim DA, supporting Chesa Boudin, the recalled District Attorney and advocating to defund the police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

How can San Jose schools address active shooter fears?

As more families learn to live with the daily threat of school shootings, San Jose residents are pushing to address campus violence before tragedy strikes. A Pew Research Center study released last week reveals nearly two-thirds of parents worry about their children’s safety at school. The study shows 32 percent of parents are extremely concerned about potential shootings, while 37 percent of parents are at least somewhat concerned. Pew is a nonpartisan think tank that conducts research on social issues, often through nationally representative surveys.
SAN JOSE, CA
marinmagazine.com

Restaurant Profiles 2022: The Top Places to Eat Out in Marin and the Restauranteurs Behind Them

Looking for the best places to eat out locally? Here are a few favorites. Located in downtown Point Reyes Station, this local institution is a West Marin classic celebrating 58 consecutive years of service for the community and Point Reyes National Seashore visitors alike. Enjoy classic cocktails, local seafood and the iconic popovers, beloved by generations of Marinites since 1964.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Sutter Health nurses launch five-day strike over alleged safety and staff turnover issues

Registered nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center are holding a five-day strike this week in response to high turnover rates and alleged workplace violence issues. Starting Monday, members of the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United are calling on Sutter Health to provide a workplace violence prevention plan in each unit and give resources workers need to do their jobs properly, in efforts to combat the “mass exodus” of nurses the medical center is facing.
OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy