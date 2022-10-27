ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Matheson Ave in Bonita Springs

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on Matheson Avenue in Bonita Springs on Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the 27000 block of Matheson Avenue, not far from the First Assembly of God Church. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC 2

Detectives investigate shooting in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in connection to a shooting that happened overnight in Bonita Springs. Multiple units with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting Sunday night around 11 p.m. at the 27000 block of Matheson Avenue. When NBC2 crews arrived...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man accused of manslaughter after unintentional shooting in car

A Cape Coral man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he shot a man with a handgun he didn’t realize was loaded. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Giordanni Vidal Castro, 18, was arrested after police responded to a call from Cape Coral Hospital at around 12:15 a.m. The call said a man, later identified as Damian Michael Gonzalez, 23, arrived at the hospital after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his upper chest. Gonzalez was later pronounced dead.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

One dead after fiery crash in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person has died after a fiery crash in Fort Myers overnight. Several authorities arrived at the scene on Metro Parkway at Old Metro Parkway a little after 1:30 a.m. Fort Myers police say they are looking for another driver involved in the crash. Officers...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run

Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
ORLANDO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police looking for 2 suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card theft

Fort Myers police want the public’s help identifying two people suspected of using credit cards stolen during a vehicle burglary in September. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a vehicle was burglarized while parked at the Planet Fitness at 3853 Cleveland Ave. on Sept. 1. The victim’s wallet and the bank/credit cards inside were taken.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LaBelle man hospitalized in crash on SR-80

A man from LaBelle was hospitalized after a Sunday morning crash on SR-80. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 48-year-old man was driving an SUV west in the inside lane of SR-80. He traveled off the roadway, entered the eastbound grass shoulder, collided with a utility pole and overturned.
LABELLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fatal accident took place early this morning at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Bayou George. North and South bound lanes are now back open after the accident has been cleared. The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle is under investigation.
PANAMA CITY, FL

