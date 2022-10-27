Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
WINKNEWS.com
North Naples man arrested, accused of shooting at neighbor over renovation noise
A North Naples man was arrested and accused of shooting at a neighbor he was upset with for making too much noise. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Black, 55, just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday at an apartment on Ilex Circle after receiving a report of a possibly drunk man who had shot at another person.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Matheson Ave in Bonita Springs
Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on Matheson Avenue in Bonita Springs on Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the 27000 block of Matheson Avenue, not far from the First Assembly of God Church. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the shooting as a homicide.
NBC 2
Detectives investigate shooting in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in connection to a shooting that happened overnight in Bonita Springs. Multiple units with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting Sunday night around 11 p.m. at the 27000 block of Matheson Avenue. When NBC2 crews arrived...
Police believe fatal shooting was unintentional; 1 charged
Police say 18-year-old Giordanni Castro had been "bantering" with the victim in a car when Castro took the gun, which had been in his lap, and placed it against the victim's chest.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man accused of manslaughter after unintentional shooting in car
A Cape Coral man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he shot a man with a handgun he didn’t realize was loaded. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Giordanni Vidal Castro, 18, was arrested after police responded to a call from Cape Coral Hospital at around 12:15 a.m. The call said a man, later identified as Damian Michael Gonzalez, 23, arrived at the hospital after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his upper chest. Gonzalez was later pronounced dead.
Homicide investigation underway on Matheson Ave. in Bonita Springs
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet Monday morning that a shooting was under investigation.
Naples police arrest armed suspect outside car dealership
Witnesses say Bennett approached several employees and customers while holding the rifle, which caused mass panic at the dealership and caused employees and customers to run away.
WINKNEWS.com
Duo arrested after curfew on Fort Myers Beach, facing drug possession charges
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two people on Fort Myers Beach after curfew on Saturday night. Deputies say they responded to a home on Washington Avenue around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a report of suspicious people in the house. According to deputies, the home appeared destroyed...
NBC 2
One dead after fiery crash in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person has died after a fiery crash in Fort Myers overnight. Several authorities arrived at the scene on Metro Parkway at Old Metro Parkway a little after 1:30 a.m. Fort Myers police say they are looking for another driver involved in the crash. Officers...
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
Florida Man Jailed After Selling Acid And Edibles To 11-Year-Old Girl
A Florida man is behind bars after investigators say he sold LSD and marijuana edibles to an 11-year-old child. According to investigators, On July 29, deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home of a juvenile female going in and out
Police confirm fatal crash on northbound Metro Pkwy.
Fort Myers police reported the crash on social media around 2:45 a.m. Monday. At least one person has been confirmed killed.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police looking for 2 suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card theft
Fort Myers police want the public’s help identifying two people suspected of using credit cards stolen during a vehicle burglary in September. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a vehicle was burglarized while parked at the Planet Fitness at 3853 Cleveland Ave. on Sept. 1. The victim’s wallet and the bank/credit cards inside were taken.
WINKNEWS.com
LaBelle man hospitalized in crash on SR-80
A man from LaBelle was hospitalized after a Sunday morning crash on SR-80. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 48-year-old man was driving an SUV west in the inside lane of SR-80. He traveled off the roadway, entered the eastbound grass shoulder, collided with a utility pole and overturned.
WJHG-TV
Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fatal accident took place early this morning at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Bayou George. North and South bound lanes are now back open after the accident has been cleared. The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle is under investigation.
FHP investigating Glades County train crash
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a train crash in Glades County. Troopers say a semi-truck trailer combination was traveling north on US 27, near Boar Hammock Rand Road.
DeSoto County fatal motorcycle crash
A 65-year-old Arcadia man is dead following a crash on US-17 in DeSoto County on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Inmate arrested for Fort Myers double homicide in former cold case
The Lee County State Attorney's Office announced that Michael A. Parks has been charged with a double homicide that happened on September 14, 2011.
WINKNEWS.com
90-year-old woman and her dog rescued by neighbors in North Fort Myers during Ian
A 90-year-old woman with no family except her dog survived Hurricane Ian with the help of neighbors she considers family. Evelyn Blakeslee was in her North Fort Myers home when water began seeping in. Her neighbors let her take refuge in their two-story home. Blakeslee says she is so thankful...
Suspect arrested four months after shooting that left victim paralyzed
Members of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force along with deputies from the Walton County Sheriff's Office apprehended Carlos Alonso Ramirez.
