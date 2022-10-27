The California Audubon Society last week asked homeowners to take action in response to the new strain of bird flu. “The avian flu is spreading throughout California. We’re recommending that people take down their bird feeders or don’t fill them right now. And to empty the bird baths where birds may come to drink or to bathe,” said Mike Lynes, policy director for the California Audubon Society.

