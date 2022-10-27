Read full article on original website
Support program for people who are alone
One hospital in East County is bringing back a program that provides comfort and support to those who have no one else. In other news, the San Diego City Council met Monday to declare housing as a human right and discuss further tenant protections. Plus, there’s a new contemporary art installation on view at the San Diego Museum of Art.
A climate friendly building material
The use of mass timber as a building material is growing in San Diego, fueling hopes that it can help with the city's climate goals. In other news, San Diego’s most prominent researchers hope the ocean gets attention when the world’s leaders meet to discuss the planet’s climate in November. Plus, we chat about the traditions behind Día de los Muertos.
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
San Diego researchers hope to spotlight ocean at UN climate conference
San Diego researchers hope the ocean gets the attention it is due when the world’s leaders meet to discuss the planet’s climate in November. The United Nations 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) convenes in Egypt soon and the oceanographers hope the ocean’s impact on the planet’s climate is a key talking point.
Election 2022: San Diego County County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk race
What does the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk do?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. What does the San Diego County assessor, recorder and clerk do?. The race for San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk is one of the lower-profile races on...
Audubon Society advises precautions to avoid spreading bird flu
The California Audubon Society last week asked homeowners to take action in response to the new strain of bird flu. “The avian flu is spreading throughout California. We’re recommending that people take down their bird feeders or don’t fill them right now. And to empty the bird baths where birds may come to drink or to bathe,” said Mike Lynes, policy director for the California Audubon Society.
Activists say SDPD officers are intimidating other officers
Community advocates claim some San Diego police officers are being intimidated by fellow officers, in an effort to enforce a code of silence. On Friday, they held a news conference in front of SDPD headquarters to share what they said was proof of that intimidation. "The blue wall of silence...
Twenty-seven charged in alleged drug trafficking at Mountain View neighborhood store
Charges in a 221-count grand jury indictment were announced Monday regarding a Mountain View grocery store which officials say became a haven for alleged violent and drug-related criminal activity. Police and prosecutors say employees at Mike's Market on Ocean View Boulevard were working directly with gang members to facilitate drug...
