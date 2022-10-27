ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens

 5 days ago
Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive.

From the ACCPD:

On October, 26, 2022, at approximately 9:13PM, ACCPD responded to 2360 W. Broad Street in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived and found that two individuals were shot. Both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

