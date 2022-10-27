Read full article on original website
Defenders of an acclaimed apocalyptic thriller will not stand for slanderous claims that a bad time was had
Relentlessly dark and bleak movies aren’t for everyone, but if a hefty heaping of cinematic nihilism is right up your street, then John Hillcoat’s The Road comes highly recommended. Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee traverse through an apocalyptic wasteland following an extinction-level event that decimated the human population...
Streaming users drain the blood from an anemic horror dud that wasn’t good enough to be a cult classic
Thanks to his status as one of the genre’s most indisputable icons, even John Carpenter’s weaker movies have tended to find cult classic status long after the fact – but the jury remains well and truly out as to whether or not 1998’s Vampires is deserving of such an accolade.
A divisive spinoff that sat on the shelf for years only to bomb anyway averts further disaster on streaming
Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and sequel The Golden Circle fared almost identically at the box office after earning $414 million and $410 million respectively, but the critical consensus fell off a cliff. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first two outings for Taron Egerton’s Eggsy dipped from 75 percent to 50, and yet prequel spinoff The King’s Man still conspired to set an even lower bar.
Elon Musk claps back to Stephen King’s criticism of his Twitter reign
Twitter’s new overlord Elon Musk is not happy to sit by and let his terrible ideas be scrutinized in public, with him firing back at Stephen King over the author’s recent barbs. King has been vocally opposed to Musk and his acquisiton of Twitter, with the King of...
Every upcoming Henry Cavill project confirmed and rumored following his departure from ‘The Witcher’
Let’s not beat around the bush. British actor Henry Cavill is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood with a fan base so devoted they would turn out to see him in anything. He could wear a trash bag over his face and it’d still be a masterpiece. The admiration isn’t unwarranted, however, as the 39-year-old actor has proven time and time again how versatile he is. When he’s not playing a Kryptonian superhero or a supernatural monster hunter, he’s playing an 18th-century private detective or the 1st Duke of Suffolk.
Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?
Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
‘Barbarian’ director reacts to the huge success of the headline-grabbing horror
This year, perhaps only Jordan Peele’s NOPE had a trailer as auspiciously intriguing as the one for Barbarian. The solo directorial debut of Zach Cregger, the film absolutely seized the love of critics and the box office. Indeed, predicting what could possibly have come out of the sleeper hit would be akin to winning the lottery.
Unstoppably negative DCU decriers wonder if the biggest movie in the world will get a sequel
Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel. Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”
An infuriatingly uneventful tale of tedious possession exorcises its streaming demons
Tales of demonic possession will always reign as one of horror’s most popular subgenres, but the discrepancy between how many onscreen exorcisms we’ve witnessed compared to how many live long in the memory as cult favorites and all-time classics is vast, with The Possession of Hannah Grace hardly setting the world on fire.
‘The Witcher’ theorists are adamant Henry Cavill quit the show, and it’s got nothing to do with Superman
When the news broke yesterday that Henry Cavill was exiting The Witcher after its upcoming third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth of all people, everyone assumed that it was because of Superman. After all, the first and third runs of the smash hit Netflix series took roughly six...
Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue
In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
Guillermo del Toro’s latest foray into animation has achieved 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Guillermo del Toro’s passion project for several decades Pinocchio is finally here, and it has received a perfect start on Rotten Tomatoes proving yet again Del Toro is a master of the medium. The second Pinocchio movie of the year has sprung into action and is taking an absolute...
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ is returning for season 4 on Netflix, but Henry Cavill is departing the series
Today is a sad day for fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher series, as Netflix has just announced that Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as the titular Geralt of Rivia from the show’s fourth season onward. Cavill is bowing out in season 3, so the material from The Time of Contempt will be the last time he’ll put on the monster-hunting armor and silver sword in live-action.
Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series
The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
Film fans shine a light on the movies ironically saved by their vindictive villains
It’s rare that one comes across a bad film that doesn’t even have a hint of a saving grace. Usually, there’s at least one great line, hints of excellent cinematography, or some creative scene or idea that prevents the film from being entirely worthless. Even Tommy Wiseau’s The Room managed to salvage something remarkable among audiences, regardless of intention.
DC detractors are already predicting failure for the former Geralt of Rivia’s ‘Man of Steel 2’
Fans of The Witcher are still trying to process the sudden departure of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, matters that haven’t been helped by the outpouring of fury to emerge when it was revealed that Liam Hemsworth would be stepping in as his replacement. When the news broke,...
Fans are sure Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ stellar Halloween costume won him a direct ticket to DCU
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs might have just earned his spot on the Best Halloween costumes list for his stellar costume and exceptional performance as everyone’s favorite Clown Prince of Crime. As celebrities reveal their most eccentric Halloween costumes, they prove time and again their undeniable talent of re-living...
Margot Robbie channeled an octopus and honey badger for ‘Babylon,’ in which she plays a human person
We’re officially into November, which means that Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie’s latest venture — Babylon — is closer than ever. Set in the 1920s, right before the era known as the Golden Age of Hollywood, Babylon is a period comedy-drama written and directed by Damien Chazelle, starring an ensemble cast comprising Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. Still a month away from its December release, Babylon has been given an official trailer, but the synopsis (courtesy of The Independent) has yet to be expanded beyond a rather basic, vague outline: “During Hollywood’s transition from silent films to sound films, the story follows Mexican-American immigrant Manny Torres as he pursues a career within the industry, starting as a film assistant.”
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds enlist one-half of Milli Vanilli to prove they don’t lip-sync
Actors and funnymen Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds want you to know two things: A, they have a new Christmas movie called Spirited coming out, and B, they don’t lip-sync their singing parts. The pair said as much (for the most part) in a new video released on Reynold’s...
Protagonist Closes U.K. Deal on London Film Festival’s ‘Pretty Red Dress’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Protagonist Pictures has closed a U.K. and Ireland distribution deal with BFI Distribution on the debut feature from Dionne Edwards, “Pretty Red Dress,” it was announced Tuesday by CEO Dave Bishop. Protagonist is handling worldwide sales on the critically lauded title and will continue sales at the ongoing American Film Market. “Pretty Red Dress,” which world premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, will receive its market premiere at AFM screening for world buyers on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at the AMC Broadway. The film stars Natey Jones, singer Alexandra Burke, and new talent Temilola Olatunbosun in the story of a...
