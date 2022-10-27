We’re officially into November, which means that Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie’s latest venture — Babylon — is closer than ever. Set in the 1920s, right before the era known as the Golden Age of Hollywood, Babylon is a period comedy-drama written and directed by Damien Chazelle, starring an ensemble cast comprising Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. Still a month away from its December release, Babylon has been given an official trailer, but the synopsis (courtesy of The Independent) has yet to be expanded beyond a rather basic, vague outline: “During Hollywood’s transition from silent films to sound films, the story follows Mexican-American immigrant Manny Torres as he pursues a career within the industry, starting as a film assistant.”

