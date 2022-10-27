Kanye West’s Donda Academy had to close after staff members quit in protest of the rapper’s recent antisemitic outbursts, TMZ reports. The unusual school abruptly closed for the remainder of the school year on Wednesday night, with principal Jason Angell emailing parents to say the decision had been made “at the discretion of our Founder.” But TMZ claims the real reason is because of faculty jumping ship over West’s comments. The future of Donda Academy is now in the balance, with parents who want their kids to stay in the secretive school reportedly gathering at the California campus on Friday morning. “Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy,” a parent allegedly wrote in an email to students and parents. “With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!”

