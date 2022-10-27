Read full article on original website
Fatal Crashes Down In The Valley And Statewide
If you're searching for positives in 2022, here is one. The number of people killed in car wrecks across Starved Rock Country is down compared to previous year. According to numbers from the Illinois Department of Transportation, there have been zero deaths on state highways so far in 2022 in Putnam County. 2021 saw one crash-related death compared to 2 the year before.
Illinois ranks 36th in new tax climate report
(The Center Square) – Illinois received poor rankings in the Tax Foundation 2023 Tax Climate Report. Illinois finished 36th overall in the report, which looks at the state's corporate taxes, individual income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance. Jannelle Fritts of the Tax Foundation worked on the...
Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week comparing certain processes for...
La Salle on record supporting County's "SAFE-T Act" lawsuit
The City of La Salle supports efforts to delay implementation of the controversial “SAFE-T Act”. On January 1, the law reforms – among other things -policing and pretrial detention and bail in Illinois. On Monday night, alderman approved a proclamation supporting La Salle County States Attorney Joe Navarro and Sheriff Adam Diss's legal challenge to that state statute. Afterwards, Alderman Robert Thompson expanded on what the Council is essentially saying:
Voters will decide whether to boost Utah lawmakers spending power
(The Center Square) - Utah voters will decide on election day whether to increase the amount of money the state Legislature can spend during an emergency special session. Constitutional Amendment A would boost the amount of money legislators could spend or cut during a special session convened by the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate from 1% of the previous year’s budget to 5%.
More Details Regarding Weekend Shots Fired Case In La Salle
Bond has been set at $100,000 for a La Salle man who allegedly fired at least one shot during a weekend altercation. Twenty-eight-year-old Larry Kelly is inside the La Salle County Jail charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was arrested Saturday morning after 2 o'clock following officers being called to the 500 block of 1st Street about a man armed with a handgun. La Salle and Peru officers responded. Detectives say Kelly fired at least one shot while chasing someone. Nobody was injured in the incident.
