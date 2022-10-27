Bond has been set at $100,000 for a La Salle man who allegedly fired at least one shot during a weekend altercation. Twenty-eight-year-old Larry Kelly is inside the La Salle County Jail charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was arrested Saturday morning after 2 o'clock following officers being called to the 500 block of 1st Street about a man armed with a handgun. La Salle and Peru officers responded. Detectives say Kelly fired at least one shot while chasing someone. Nobody was injured in the incident.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO