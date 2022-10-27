ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
World Series postponement puts Phillies fans in a pickle

With rain postponing Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Monday night, some decisions surrounding Thursday night’s potential viewing just became much tougher for those sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia sports fans will have to choose between the...
Are the Atlanta Falcons preparing to sign MVP QB Lamar Jackson?

Terry Fontenot has made it his mission to clear the books for the Atlanta Falcons ever since he was hired to be the general manager at the beginning of 2021. It really all started when he traded all-time great Julio Jones in 2021 then he made numerous other moves before he shipped Matt Ryan off to Indianapolis and more recently Deion Jones to Cleveland. They may not have got too much in return, but they cleared up a ton of money.
Limited FanDuel Bonus for Ohio State Fans: Get $100 Free This Week

The undefeated Buckeyes pulled off a comeback win over Penn State on Saturday and remain on a crash course for the College Football Playoff. With a matchup against Northwestern on deck, FanDuel Sportsbook has a fantastic offer to help usher in legalized sports betting in Ohio on January 1: $100 in free bets! Here’s how it works:
Who Will Win the NFC South?

The NFC South is a beautiful disaster this season. Many people thought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would run away with it, but Tom Brady and company have looked terrible the past few weeks, and now it's the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons who hold on to the top spot in the division.
Why Vikings traded in-division for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson

Here is why the Minnesota Vikings traded in-division for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions pulled off another stunning trade in-division, as former Iowa star tight end T.J. Hockenson is going to the Twin Cities at the NFL trade deadline. Not since Jimmy...
