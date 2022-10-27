Read full article on original website
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
Are the Atlanta Falcons preparing to sign MVP QB Lamar Jackson?
Terry Fontenot has made it his mission to clear the books for the Atlanta Falcons ever since he was hired to be the general manager at the beginning of 2021. It really all started when he traded all-time great Julio Jones in 2021 then he made numerous other moves before he shipped Matt Ryan off to Indianapolis and more recently Deion Jones to Cleveland. They may not have got too much in return, but they cleared up a ton of money.
World Series postponement puts Phillies fans in a pickle
With rain postponing Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Monday night, some decisions surrounding Thursday night’s potential viewing just became much tougher for those sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia sports fans will have to choose between the...
The latest on Packers trade deadline: Every rumor, trade [UPDATED]
Here’s the latest on the Packers quest for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline. The Green Bay Packers have had a horrible season so far relative to expectations. Anytime you roster two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, the expectation is to compete. Instead, the Packers sit...
Justin Fields gets WR help with Chase Claypool trade to Bears: Best memes and tweets
The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded away wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick, and Twitter is in shock. As the saying goes, if you can’t beat them, join them. When it comes to drafting elite wide receivers, the Pittsburgh Steelers are practically...
Net Yards Per Play Report: Broncos, Saints, Jaguars Underperforming Through NFL Week 8
With another week in the books, the net yards per play standings have shifted in the NFL. In order to calculate net yards per play, you simply take the amount of yards gained per play on offense, and then subtract the amount of yards given up per play on defense. The final number you get is net yards per play.
Who Will Win the NFC South?
The NFC South is a beautiful disaster this season. Many people thought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would run away with it, but Tom Brady and company have looked terrible the past few weeks, and now it's the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons who hold on to the top spot in the division.
A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts as possible running mates sounds like a plan
Say this out loud and see how it sounds. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown for office… Is it strange to state that the phrase has a ring to it? By the looks of things, we may be seeing those words on t-shirts relatively soon. Number 11 seems to already be hitting the campaign trail.
Why Vikings traded in-division for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson
Here is why the Minnesota Vikings traded in-division for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions pulled off another stunning trade in-division, as former Iowa star tight end T.J. Hockenson is going to the Twin Cities at the NFL trade deadline. Not since Jimmy...
