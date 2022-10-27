Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Related
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
49ers’ Nick Bosa ‘surprised’ Rams ‘gave up a little early’
There were a lot of happy faces leaving SoFi Stadium on Sunday. No, the Los Angeles Rams didn't break their losing streak to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the Niners earned a dominating 31-14 victory, their eighth consecutive regular-season win against the Rams. It was an atmosphere of jubilation...
Los Angeles Rams fall for San Francisco 49ers' banana in the tailpipe TD pass... again
It didn’t take long for new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to show his value to his new team after the October 20 trade that offloaded a few high-to-medium draft picks to the Carolina Panthers in return for the yards from scrimmage monster. With 12:10 left in the first...
Tri-City Herald
Sean McVay Reveals What Rams Need to Address at Trade Deadline After 49ers Loss
The Los Angeles Rams seemed to be headed toward a thrilling and competitive second half on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. Revenge seemed well within reach after a 24-9 loss to their NFC West rivals on Oct. 3. But instead, the Rams were run over by...
7 takeaways from Rams' deflating loss to 49ers
Well, the Rams are back below .500 for the second time this season – and just the second time in Sean McVay’s career. They were blown out by the 49ers, 31-14, getting crushed again by their division rivals. This time, the loss came at home, making matters even worse.
49ers beat Rams 31-14 at SoFi Stadium
The 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Convincingly Found their Identity Against Rams
After a disappointing loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Cheifs, the San Francisco 49ers bounced back in a big way in the home of the defending Super Bowl champions. They played their best game of the season and found their identity of having a dominant defensive line and an explosive offense led the way to victory.
San Francisco 49ers head into bye week as legitimate Super Bowl contender | Opinion
The Seattle Seahawks might be leading the NFC West right now, but the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the division.
Yardbarker
Rams TE Tyler Higbee Suffers Neck Injury vs. 49ers, Returns From Locker Room
The Los Angeles Rams were looking like they'd be without starting tight end Tyler Higbee for the rest of an all-important matchup with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. During LA's impressive and tiring 17-play, 88-yard touchdown drive, Higbee went down on the field in pain after picking up a first down on a 10-yard catch-and-run.
Photos from Rams' Week 8 loss to 49ers
Week 8 didn’t go the way the Rams planned, losing again to the 49ers, 31-14. They’ve now dropped to 3-4 after losing both of their regular-season games to San Francisco, seeking to get back on track in Week 9 when they visit the struggling Buccaneers. It was a...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Packers-Bills, 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, more
Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's more on the way Sunday!. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first NFL start in the Tennessee Titans' win over the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers stomped the Los Angeles Rams, and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks handed the New York Giants their second loss of the season.
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in dominant win over Rams
INGLEWOOD — The 49ers’ stinker a week ago became a distant memory on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, their home away from home. The 49ers rallied from a four-point halftime deficit and pulled away for a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a key NFC West matchup.
First look: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons odds and lines
The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) Sunday in Week 9. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Chargers vs. Falcons odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The...
Christian McCaffrey becomes the first NFL player to record touchdown TRIFECTA since 2005 as San Francisco 49ers' new acquisition stars in 31-14 win over Los Angeles Rams
Christian McCaffrey had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown as the visiting San Francisco 49ers continued their regular-season dominance over the rival Los Angeles Rams with a 31-14 victory Sunday at Inglewood, California. McCaffrey had a 34-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter, a 9-yard receiving score in the third...
Comments / 0