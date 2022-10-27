ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 takeaways from Rams' deflating loss to 49ers

Well, the Rams are back below .500 for the second time this season – and just the second time in Sean McVay’s career. They were blown out by the 49ers, 31-14, getting crushed again by their division rivals. This time, the loss came at home, making matters even worse.
Yardbarker

San Francisco 49ers Convincingly Found their Identity Against Rams

After a disappointing loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Cheifs, the San Francisco 49ers bounced back in a big way in the home of the defending Super Bowl champions. They played their best game of the season and found their identity of having a dominant defensive line and an explosive offense led the way to victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Rams TE Tyler Higbee Suffers Neck Injury vs. 49ers, Returns From Locker Room

The Los Angeles Rams were looking like they'd be without starting tight end Tyler Higbee for the rest of an all-important matchup with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. During LA's impressive and tiring 17-play, 88-yard touchdown drive, Higbee went down on the field in pain after picking up a first down on a 10-yard catch-and-run.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos from Rams' Week 8 loss to 49ers

Week 8 didn’t go the way the Rams planned, losing again to the 49ers, 31-14. They’ve now dropped to 3-4 after losing both of their regular-season games to San Francisco, seeking to get back on track in Week 9 when they visit the struggling Buccaneers. It was a...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: Packers-Bills, 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, more

Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's more on the way Sunday!. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first NFL start in the Tennessee Titans' win over the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers stomped the Los Angeles Rams, and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks handed the New York Giants their second loss of the season.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in dominant win over Rams

INGLEWOOD — The 49ers’ stinker a week ago became a distant memory on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, their home away from home. The 49ers rallied from a four-point halftime deficit and pulled away for a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a key NFC West matchup.
Daily Mail

Christian McCaffrey becomes the first NFL player to record touchdown TRIFECTA since 2005 as San Francisco 49ers' new acquisition stars in 31-14 win over Los Angeles Rams

Christian McCaffrey had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown as the visiting San Francisco 49ers continued their regular-season dominance over the rival Los Angeles Rams with a 31-14 victory Sunday at Inglewood, California. McCaffrey had a 34-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter, a 9-yard receiving score in the third...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

