Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Troublemaker Trailer
Troublemaker is an action-adventure beat-'em-up game about the most important and/or terrifying part of everyone's life: high school. As Budi, the new transfer to one of Indonesia's finest high schools, fight your way to the top of the social food chain through the school's annual student fighting tournament. Grab a backpack, boxing tape, and focus on what high school is all about: Beating the ever-loving crap out of one another!
IGN
Northwind - Official Reveal Trailer
In Northwind, you will play as a mercenary in an ice-cold universe and take on quests to slay ferocious monsters. Raise your difficulty levels and encounter even fiercer monsters. With ever-changing expeditions, discover new cards, foes, and relics every time you embark. Return home and meet the residents of Northwind, build the village, and unlock new upgrades. Northwind launches on Steam Early Access in Q2 2023.
IGN
Evil West - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
In this latest trailer for Evil West, get to know the vampire hunter you play, Jesse Rentier, and learn more about the story of this upcoming third-person action-adventure game. Additionally, meet your partner Edgar Gravenor and take a peek at the various locations you'll explore like infested mines and more. The trailer also showcases a variety of weapons and tools in action like your revolver, rifle, the Rentier boomstick, the Rentier gauntlet, weapons and tools skill trees, gameplay, and frightful foes.
IGN
Dead by Daylight - Official 'Forged in Fog' Trailer
A new Killer and a new Survivor are coming to Dead by Daylight in the upcoming Chapter 26, Forged in Fog, of the multiplayer action horror game. Check out the trailer to meet the new Killer, The Knight, and the new survivor, Vittorio Toscano, who is a scholar in search of elusive wisdom.
IGN
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
IGN
Level Zero - Official Trailer
Check out the terrifying trailer for Level Zero, an upcoming asymmetric survival horror PvP where a team of scientists must repair the electrical systems to escape. In Level Zero, light is your weapon--use it wisely to collect loot and slow down the Monsters. As a Monster, use various telepathic abilities to counter the light and hunt down scientists.
IGN
Broken Edge - Official Release Date Trailer
Broken Edge will be available on Quest 2 and SteamVR on November 17, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming multiplayer VR sword-fighting game.
IGN
Bendy and the Dark Revival - Official Trailer
Sequel to Bendy and the Ink Machine, Bendy and the Dark Revival has debuted a new trailer. Packed with action-oriented gameplay and puzzles, discover the terrifying secrets the game has to offer. Bendy and the Dark Revival launches on November 15th on Steam with a PlayStation and Xbox release coming soon.
IGN
Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game - Official Release Date Trailer
Bringing a fresh twist to the deck-building genre, Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game takes inspiration from ‘cultivators’ in Chinese mythology - gifted people who seek to become immortal beings. Compete with players across the globe in online tournaments utilizing an expansive range of cards supporting multiple playstyles. Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game releases on December 6th on Steam.
IGN
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
IGN
Ghost of Tsushima Is Weirdly Similar to Resident Evil According to Former Capcom Producer
Resident Evil's survival horror and Ghost of Tsushima's open world action couldn't seem further apart on paper, but the worldwide appeal of both games makes them weirdly similar according to a former Capcom producer. Speaking to IGN, Hiroyuki Kobayashi said the U.S.-based Sucker Punch's creation of a globally appealing Japanese...
IGN
Metal Gear Solid 3: False Remake Rumours Flooded the Internet Briefly Before Reality Killed the Hope
Players recently witnessed a glimmer of hope, but that came crashing down almost instantly. Through a now deleted video, players thought that a remake for Metal Gear Solid: 3 was in the works, but the video seems to be fake and there is no concrete source that is pointing towards the development of a Metal Gear Solid: 3 Remake.
IGN
Halo Infinite's Winter Update Brings New Maps, Game Modes and More
New Information about Halo Infinite's Winter Update has just surfaced online, and it is supposed to be the largest feature update for the title to date. Halo Infinite's Winter Update arrives on November 8, 2022, and it will bring some much-awaited features and content for the entire game which include Campaign Network Co-Op, the Forge Beta, and a free 30-tier battle pass. This article will share details about the two new maps and game modes that have been introduced along with the other features.
IGN
Breath of the Wild Urbosa Statue Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Calling all Zelda fans: The First 4 Figures Breath of the Wild Urbosa statue is now available for preorder in the IGN Store! This statue of the Gerudo Champion Urbosa is right in line with the other Breath of the Wild statues from the company, including Revali. The Collector's Edition...
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
IGN
The Free-to-Play Guide to Spiral Abyss: No 5-Stars Required!
This guide is meant to provide a preference-based, yet efficiency-focused set of strategies for progressing through the game up through the completion of spiral abyss. This guide will not emphasize constellations or limited-time characters or weapons, but may discuss them. These principles are meant to be a comfortable fast-track to that endgame. My ratings will be based on how resource-efficient it is, and I will generally be assuming the player has not wished beyond the first 10-pull with a guaranteed Noelle.
IGN
Return to Monkey Island - PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Release Date Trailer
Return to Monkey Island will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 8, 2022. the sequel will also be available on Xbox Game Pass. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this adventure game. The tangled history of Monkey Island’s most famous secret leads Guybrush...
IGN
God of War Ragnarök - Official Designing Creatures and Characters: Behind The Scenes Video
Join Raf Grassetti (art director), Marisa Kaupert (character technical artist), Angela Rico (senior character artist), Dela Longfish (lead character concept artist) from the Santa Monica Studio team as they discuss what they do, and give a deep dive behind-the-scenes look at God of War Ragnarök, including designing characters and creatures and bringing them to life, as well as give a peek at Svartalfheim, land of the dwarves and home to the Huldra Brothers, Brok and Sindri.
IGN
Level Zero: The First Preview – Like Dead by Daylight Meets Alien Isolation
We took an exclusive first look at Level Zero, an upcoming asymmetrical first-person horror multiplayer game where one side plays as scientists and the other plays as aliens that can crawl through vents and slash throats...but are hurt by the light. Level Zero is due out for PC and consoles next year.
IGN
The Batman Penguin Spinoff Plot Details Revealed, Female Lead Cast
Cristin Milioti has joined HBO Max's Penguin spinoff of The Batman, where she will play Sofia Falcone. Deadline first reported the casting news, saying Milioti's Sofia Falcone is the daughter of Carmine Falcone, and will fight with The Penguin for control of the city. Fans will have recently seen different iterations of Sofia Falcone in both Gotham and Batman: The Long Halloween.
Comments / 0