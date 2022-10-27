Read full article on original website
Bendy and the Dark Revival - Official Trailer
Sequel to Bendy and the Ink Machine, Bendy and the Dark Revival has debuted a new trailer. Packed with action-oriented gameplay and puzzles, discover the terrifying secrets the game has to offer. Bendy and the Dark Revival launches on November 15th on Steam with a PlayStation and Xbox release coming soon.
Northwind - Official Reveal Trailer
In Northwind, you will play as a mercenary in an ice-cold universe and take on quests to slay ferocious monsters. Raise your difficulty levels and encounter even fiercer monsters. With ever-changing expeditions, discover new cards, foes, and relics every time you embark. Return home and meet the residents of Northwind, build the village, and unlock new upgrades. Northwind launches on Steam Early Access in Q2 2023.
Level Zero - Official Trailer
Check out the terrifying trailer for Level Zero, an upcoming asymmetric survival horror PvP where a team of scientists must repair the electrical systems to escape. In Level Zero, light is your weapon--use it wisely to collect loot and slow down the Monsters. As a Monster, use various telepathic abilities to counter the light and hunt down scientists.
Dead by Daylight - Official 'Forged in Fog' Trailer
A new Killer and a new Survivor are coming to Dead by Daylight in the upcoming Chapter 26, Forged in Fog, of the multiplayer action horror game. Check out the trailer to meet the new Killer, The Knight, and the new survivor, Vittorio Toscano, who is a scholar in search of elusive wisdom.
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
Breath of the Wild Urbosa Statue Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Calling all Zelda fans: The First 4 Figures Breath of the Wild Urbosa statue is now available for preorder in the IGN Store! This statue of the Gerudo Champion Urbosa is right in line with the other Breath of the Wild statues from the company, including Revali. The Collector's Edition...
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for November 2022
Though it feels absurd to say it, November is upon us again. Halls will soon be decked. Holidays will soon be taken. And all that free time requires something to do. Fortunately, the tail end of 2022 holds a huge cache of blockbuster movies, binge-worthy series and surprisingly great original content. So much so, you’re going to need a guide for it all...
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-24-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/24/22!. 00:00 - Mutant Football League - Official 2022 DLC Trailer. 01:54 - Gotham Knights - Official Overview Trailer. 06:46 - Drug Dealer Simulator 2 - Official Announcement Trailer. 08:37 - Zombie Cure Lab - Official Early Access Release Date Trailer.
God of War Sales Pass 23 Million Copies
PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio’s critically acclaimed God of War (2018) has now sold more than 23 million copies to date, according to the latest Sony earnings report. The new sales figure is up from the 19.5 million copies sold as of October 2021, with the increase likely owed in part to the PC version of God of War being released earlier this year, that saw Sony's biggest launch on the platform to date.
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
