Read full article on original website
Related
Halloween horror as kids aged 3, 11 and 13 are among 14 shot and injured in bloody drive-by shooting during balloon release at vigil in Chicago
Three children were among 14 people shot during a bloody Halloween drive-by shooting at a vigil in Chicago. The kids, aged three, 11 and 13, were rushed to hospital after two gunmen opened fire from a car in the city's west side. Eleven others, aged from their 30s to their...
IGN
Troublemaker Trailer
Troublemaker is an action-adventure beat-'em-up game about the most important and/or terrifying part of everyone's life: high school. As Budi, the new transfer to one of Indonesia's finest high schools, fight your way to the top of the social food chain through the school's annual student fighting tournament. Grab a backpack, boxing tape, and focus on what high school is all about: Beating the ever-loving crap out of one another!
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Missing Multiplayer Features at Launch - IGN Compete Fix
Happy Monday everyone! We’ve had a lot of esports news over the weekend. I’m Stella Chung and in today’s Compete Fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is missing big features at launch, League of Legends community is calling for a new Zeka Award for Worlds 2022, and there’s a new competitive Valorant Game Mode launching in Alpha soon!
IGN
Broken Edge - Official Release Date Trailer
Broken Edge will be available on Quest 2 and SteamVR on November 17, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming multiplayer VR sword-fighting game.
IGN
Gotham Landmarks - Sacred Heart Convalescent Home
Landmarks are special plaques scattered across Gotham. Scan the plaques with AR to learn about the historical significance of the location. The plaques aren't marked on your map, you will need to scan your immediate area to find small yellow squares. Most Landmarks are named after buildings or unique structures such as statues, so be sure to look closely at any special-looking infrastructure.
IGN
Dead by Daylight - Official 'Forged in Fog' Trailer
A new Killer and a new Survivor are coming to Dead by Daylight in the upcoming Chapter 26, Forged in Fog, of the multiplayer action horror game. Check out the trailer to meet the new Killer, The Knight, and the new survivor, Vittorio Toscano, who is a scholar in search of elusive wisdom.
IGN
Level Zero: The First Preview – Like Dead by Daylight Meets Alien Isolation
We took an exclusive first look at Level Zero, an upcoming asymmetrical first-person horror multiplayer game where one side plays as scientists and the other plays as aliens that can crawl through vents and slash throats...but are hurt by the light. Level Zero is due out for PC and consoles next year.
IGN
Breath of the Wild Urbosa Statue Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Calling all Zelda fans: The First 4 Figures Breath of the Wild Urbosa statue is now available for preorder in the IGN Store! This statue of the Gerudo Champion Urbosa is right in line with the other Breath of the Wild statues from the company, including Revali. The Collector's Edition...
IGN
Level Zero - Official Trailer
Check out the terrifying trailer for Level Zero, an upcoming asymmetric survival horror PvP where a team of scientists must repair the electrical systems to escape. In Level Zero, light is your weapon--use it wisely to collect loot and slow down the Monsters. As a Monster, use various telepathic abilities to counter the light and hunt down scientists.
IGN
Sparks of Hope A Truly Ginormous Goomba
A Truly Ginormous Goomba is a Beacon Beach side quest that pits you against an optional, massive - hence the name - boss for a chance to earn hundreds of Star Bits. Unlocking this quest takes a few more steps than usual, so don't expect to take it on during your first run through Beacon Beach.
IGN
Weapon Tier List: Ranking All Weapons Best to Worst
M4, Kastov 762, TAQ-56, Lachmann Sub, VAZNEV-9K, SP-R 208, Signal 50. M16, FTAC Recon, Kastov 74u, Lachmann-762, VEL 46, FSS Hurricane, Lockwood 300, HCR 56, RPK, SA-B 50, MCPR-300 Lachmann-556, STB 556, MX9, MINIBAK, Fennec 45, Expedite 12, 556 Icarus, RAPP H, TAQ-M,LA-B 330, SP-X 80. Kastov 545, TAQ-V, SO-14,...
IGN
Atari’s Missile Command: Recharged Official Launch Trailer
Atari returns with an iconic series from its catalog with Missile Command: Recharged. Outfitted with new weapons, couch co-op, dangerous enemies to dispatch and global leaderboard support. Take a look at the launch trailer for Missile Command: Recharged available now.
IGN
Metal Gear Solid 3: False Remake Rumours Flooded the Internet Briefly Before Reality Killed the Hope
Players recently witnessed a glimmer of hope, but that came crashing down almost instantly. Through a now deleted video, players thought that a remake for Metal Gear Solid: 3 was in the works, but the video seems to be fake and there is no concrete source that is pointing towards the development of a Metal Gear Solid: 3 Remake.
IGN
Amsterdam Hotel Featured In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Unhappy With 'Unwanted Involvement'
The real world Amsterdam hotel featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is not happy with its "unwanted involvement" in the first person shooter from Activision Blizzard. As reported by de Volkskrant (and translated by PC Gamer), the manager of the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam said the business is currently considering how to deal with its near-exact recreation in Modern Warfare 2's Tradecraft level and Breenbergh Hotel multiplayer map.
Comments / 0