Read full article on original website
Related
Listen as BTS' RM and Pharrell Williams swap music industry secrets
On a brand new special ‘Musicians on Musicians’ episode of ‘Rolling Stone Music Now,’ Pharrell Williams and RM of BTS sit down to talk about the price of fame, the keys to creativity, and more.
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0