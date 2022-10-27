Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology service provider, announced today the appointment of Kathryn Hollister to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hollister has served as a member of the board of directors of Clear Secure, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees since June 2021. From March 2021 to May 2022, Ms. Hollister served as a member of the board of directors of First Solar, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees. Ms. Hollister was an active partner at Deloitte for over 25 years until September 2020, where she served as the Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Global Tax and Legal practice from 2015 until 2019 and in a variety of leadership roles, including Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Tax LLP (USA), managing partner of the U.S. Business Tax Service line, and served both public and private clients. Ms. Hollister was a member of the Board of Directors of Deloitte U.S. from 2008 to 2015 and of Deloitte’s Global Board of Directors from 2010 to 2015. In the community, Ms. Hollister served multiple academic and charitable organizations and currently serves on the boards of trustees of Duke University, University of Cincinnati Health Foundation, and the Cincinnati Museum Center. A lawyer (licensed, registered inactive, in State of Ohio) and a certified public accountant (licensed, active in the State of Ohio), Ms. Hollister holds a B.A. from Duke University and a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

