Ground Support Equipment Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 19.34 Bn and Grow at CAGR 20% over Forecasts Period 2022-2028

Woonsocket Call
Small Satellite Global Market Report 2022: Rising Need for Remote Sensing and Earth Observation Services Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Small Satellite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global small satellite market size reached US$ 3.68 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.73% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
India Cold Chain Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from Food, Healthcare & Retail Industries Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cold Chain Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021 - 2026 period. Increasing demand for cold storage facilities from the food, healthcare, and retail sectors, and the evolving lifestyle of consumers, mainly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, are the significant factors fueling the growth of the cold chain market in India.
Woonsocket Call
Global Service Oriented Architecture Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Surpass $60 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Service Oriented Architecture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Service Oriented Architecture Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Service Oriented Architecture estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Industry is Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Research Report by Technology, Offering, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market size was estimated at USD 508.89 million in 2021, USD 697.59 million in...
Woonsocket Call
Pipe Insulation Market by Material Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Pipe Insulation Market by Material Type (Rockwool, Fiberglass, PUR & PIR foam, Elastomeric foam), Application (Industrial, Oil, District Energy Systems, Building & Construction), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pipe insulation market will...
Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak
The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Forensics Technology Global Market to 2030 - Proactive Initiatives Taken by Government Organizations, Such as Funding to Support Forensic Research Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Forensics Technology Market By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The forensics technology market was valued at $15,216.14 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $44,251.15 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The...
Woonsocket Call
BOC Sciences Extends Capabilities to Include Microbial GMP Manufacturing
BOC Sciences, a global leading CDMO, announces that 4 state-of-the-art GMP factories have come into service, extending its capabilities to microbial GMP manufacturing. New York, United States - November 1, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — BOC Sciences operates leading Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) production facilities to provide custom microbial fermentation services...
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Woonsocket Call
Marina Bay Capital Corp. Brings Asian Mid-Caps To IPO or Exit, And Now Lets Investors Participate
Marina Bay Capital Corp. offers investors a compelling opportunity to invest in mid-cap financial services for IPO-seeking Asian companies. Key are Marina Bay Capital’s strategic collaborating partners — leading financial institutions in Singapore, Middle East and North America. Closely-held private Marina Bay Capital Corp.’s Nick Standish, Executive Director,...
Woonsocket Call
Beauty Industry Leader ALIVER Cosmetics Enlarges Territory with Southeast Asia Launching
New York, NY - ALIVER Cosmetics is once again the leader of the pack in the beauty industry, with its launching of two more overseas warehouses in Malaysia and Indonesia on October 19, 2022. They are a household name in the United States and acknowledged across Britain, Poland, Australia, Indonesia, France, and other locations. This venture completes their worldwide logistics system, providing better service to their local customers in Southeast Asia.
Woonsocket Call
Implenia Orders TECO 2030 Fuel Cells for Construction Sites
LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Infrastructure contractor Implenia Norway has placed an order for their HydroPilot project of two (2) FCM400 hydrogen fuel cell modules from TECO 2030 ASA (OSE:TECO)(OTCQX:TECFF). The initial order is worth NOK 20 million, with an option of installing two (2) additional FCM400 systems with complete power and automation equipment. If option is exercised the total contract value is NOK 30 million.
Woonsocket Call
SHAL MLS to Transform Egyptian Real Estate with CoreLogic Multiple Listing Platform
Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - SHAL MLS, LLC, the driving force behind real estate innovation in the Middle East, has announced an agreement with CoreLogic® to create the first-ever multiple listing service in Egypt. Powered by a suite of connected solutions from CoreLogic, the new nation-wide MLS will unify the fractured Egyptian real estate industry, modernizing the homebuying process for more than 100 million Egyptian citizens.
Woonsocket Call
Anglepoint Acquires Fisher Information Technology Services
SAN FRANCISCO - November 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Anglepoint, the leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services for the Global 2000, is announcing the completed acquisition of UK-based Fisher Information Technology Services (FisherITS). FisherITS brings a 10-year track record of providing high-quality SAM consulting and Managed Services to large and midsize clients in the UK, USA, Canada, and EMEA.
Woonsocket Call
BOC Sciences Makes Easy Access to Polymerization Tech
Owing to the continuously upgraded synthesis technologies and analytical abilities, BOC Sciences has performed well in the polymer industry, serving the community with a comprehensive product portfolio and valuable technical support. New York, United States - November 1, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — BOC Sciences thoroughly understands the significance of polymers in...
Woonsocket Call
Global Toy Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Bandai Namco Entertainment, Dream International, Hasbro and Jakks Pacific Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Toy Market Overview, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report attempts at analysing the global scenarios, trends and patterns that are shaping up this USD 130 Billion. Further, the market is projected to grow with more than USD 165 Billion and above 6% CAGR for 2022-2027. In-order to identify the market dynamics from different angles, the publisher sliced the market into relevant segments.
Woonsocket Call
Nateskin Releases New Line of Natural Deodorants to the Southeast Asian Market
100% Natural Deodorants guaranteed to leave you smelling fresh all day. Nateskin is a Malaysian brand that is known for its premium quality trimmers for men and women. Today, they are expanding their range of products with their recent release of quality natural deodorants that have a potential for market growth.
Woonsocket Call
Teledyne FLIR Defense Launches MUVE R430 Drone Payload for Remote Radiation Detection
Newest addition to the MUVE payload family enables rapid, safer response to radiation threats and emergency situations. Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced today at CBRNE Convergence the launch of its new MUVE™ R430 drone sensor payload used to remotely detect and identify radiation sources and radiological hazards across a wide range of use scenarios.
Woonsocket Call
Hybrid eVTOL Company Plana Signs Letter of Intent with Electric Power Systems for Advanced Air Mobility Batteries
Electric Power Systems (EP Systems), a leading global electric powertrain supplier in the aviation industry, today announced it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Plana, a hybrid eVTOL company based in South Korea. Plana will deploy EPS’s battery system for its commercial hybrid eVTOL aircraft, which is targeted for commercialization in 2028.
Woonsocket Call
A New Paradigm for Crypto Exchanges: BateX Redefines Value Distribution
The market has been in turmoil due to fears of rising inflation and a worsening economy, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has continued to fall, coupled with previous “black swan” events. This has increased investor pessimism about the “crypto winter”, and the market seems to be heading towards a long-term bear market trend.
