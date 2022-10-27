Read full article on original website
Wyoming Military Department creates new Integrated Primary Prevention Team aimed at taking care of its most important asset – its People
The Wyoming Military Department recently created an Integrated Primary Prevention team to prevent harmful behaviors and build cohesive teams within the WYMD. Headed by Mrs. Michelle Mulberry, this team is part of a national strategy by the National Guard Bureau to care for our most important asset in the Guard, our People.
