Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theweektoday.com
Developer plans to break ground on Rochester Crossroads in spring
ROCHESTER – Construction for the 208-unit Rochester Crossroads project is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, said developer Kenneth Steen of Steen Realty. Since its initial proposal in April 2019, the plan for Rochester Crossroads underwent many changes before the Planning Board gave its approval on Jan. 26, 2021. At that Jan. 26 meeting, the developer stated that the project was ready to begin.
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
granbydrummer.com
Local woman makes history on Nantucket
When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Man Dies In West Chatham House Fire
WEST CHATHAM — A man recovered from a house fire on Main Street Monday afternoon has died, officials say. The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office has identified the man as 50-year-old Jason A. Custodie, the owner of the house. Firefighters from several Lower Cape towns responded to...
Wait Until You See the Inside of This Stunning $30 Million Massachusetts Beach House
This is one of those out-of-the-movies homes where dreams are made. You never get to see it from the road, because it's hidden behind tall wrought iron gates and surrounded by incredible, lush trees and bushes that add to its mystique. This luxurious beach house on the Cape is in...
NECN
FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim
Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes, Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the biggest update in the cold case in 48 years. Terry was 37 years old when she was killed and from Tennessee.
Comments / 1