PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Assumption University, 106-69, on Saturday, Oct. 29 in an exhibition game at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, R.I. Graduate student Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) led all scorers with 18 points on a perfect 7-7 from the field. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) added 17 points and six rebounds. Six Friars finished in double figures in the game.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO