ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Deputies: Man jailed after threatening girlfriend with AK47 assault rifle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars this Halloween as a suspect in a domestic abuse case. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) Cedron Black is accused of arming himself with an AK47 assault rifle after a verbal spat with his girlfriend took a turn for the worse.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Police investigating suspected arson

The Gonzales Police Department has been investigating a suspected case of arson that occurred in Gonzales. Police released a surveillance image of a car believed to be used in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 23. According to police, the vehicle appears to be a 2008 to 2012...
brproud.com

EBRSO busts alleged meth and fentanyl dealers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On the first day of October, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about two people who might be dealing fentanyl and crystal meth. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kayla Poche, 29, of Baton Rouge and William Chisholm,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge couple’s attempted custody exchange allegedly takes a turn for the worst, ends in violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a $2,500 bond after his ex told deputies he tried to punch her while their young children were present.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Halloween shooting in BR leaves 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Halloween. According to BRPD, it happened on Chatsworth Street, near Highland Road, around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening. A possible suspect or motive remain unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Prisoner escapes Lane Regional Medical Center while in custody, police say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A prisoner has escaped Lane Regional Medical Center while in custody at the hospital, according to the Zachary Police Department. Officials with the Zachary Police Department said the prisoner was being guarded by another agency. They added he was wearing gray sweatpants, weighs about 150 pounds, and is five feet, six inches tall.
ZACHARY, LA
KLFY News 10

Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Acadian Point apartments. Police told News 10 they responded to calls of shots fired at the southside apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO is looking for a suspect connected to a bank robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Friday afternoon. According to EBRSO, around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 28, a man approached a bank teller at Regions Bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard and passed a note demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales Police on the lookout for man who exposed himself at hotel twice

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself twice at a hotel. The police say that the suspect was caught on tape exposing himself in the Budget Inn breezeway on Oct. 17 and again on Oct. 24. The suspect fled the hotel in a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
GONZALES, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy