Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Completes Nation’s Largest Bus Microgrid and Charging Infrastructure Project in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Jamie Raskin, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Evan Glass, Federal, State and local officials and corporate partners including AlphaStruxure today celebrated completion of the Brookville Smart Energy Depot in Silver Spring with a ribbon-cutting event. The nation’s largest solar bus charging infrastructure project will supply clean energy to the County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) growing Ride On electric bus fleet.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Free Online Workshops for Job Seekers Will Be Available from Montgomery County Public Libraries in November
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer free online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers and entrepreneurs throughout November. Thursday, Nov. 3: 3-4 p.m. Careers in Cybersecurity – In Person. Wheaton Library, 11701 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring. Professor Silvia Vargas, a professor in the cybersecurity program at Montgomery College-Germantown, will discuss careers and related in the growing cybersecurity field. Register at https://mcpl.libnet.info/event/7274463.
mocoshow.com
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
mocoshow.com
Concrete and Asphalt Work Begins at Olney Shopping Center This Week
Beginning November 3, 2022 (weather permitting), concrete and asphalt work for the MDOT SHA MD 108 safety and resurfacing project will begin at the Olney Shopping Center (3414-3484 Olney Laytonsville Road) on weekdays, sunrise to sunset through mid-November 2022. Store owners and employees should add extra commute time for intermittent...
mocoshow.com
Opening Day For Silver Line Extension Set for November 15
Service to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County. Per WMATA: Opening day is set for the Silver Line Extension – Tuesday, November 15 – connecting Metrorail customers to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Fire Causes $1.5 Million in Damages, Over 100 Residents Displaced
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Plymouth Woods condominiums in the 800 blk of College Parkway in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and two civilians were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
mocoshow.com
Sunday Night Collision Injures Three in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision late Sunday night in front of Fire Station 708 in Gaithersburg on Montgomery Village Ave and Russell Ave, according to Battalion Fire Chief James Carpenter. The collision occurred at approximately 10:15pm and led to three patients being evaluated with...
mocoshow.com
Silver Spring Man Indicted on Felony Hit and Run Charges
A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old Silver Spring man on 10 counts related to a hit and run pedestrian collision, with the lead charges of felony hit and run and life-threatening injury resulting from driving a motor vehicle in a criminally negligent manner. On Thursday, May 5,...
mocoshow.com
Police Pursuit After Armed Robbery Ends in Multiple Vehicle Collision
A police pursuit ended on Monday after a Montgomery County Police vehicle collided with a suspect’s vehicle that had just crashed into a Metrobus on Georgia Ave near Downtown Silver Spring. Northbound Georgia Ave is closed at Burlington Avenue and 13th Street as a result of the collision. According to MCPD, “At approximately 2:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center. The suspects drove off and officers pursued the suspect vehicle, until it crashed into the rear end of a Metro bus. A Montgomery County Police cruiser subsequently crashed into the rear of the suspect vehicle.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to 3rd Alarm Fire at Rockville Apartment Building
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 800 blk of College Parkway (near Nelson St) in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and there are reports of injured persons. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating 19-Year-Old Missing
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old from Silver Spring. On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., DiMya Budd, age 19, was last seen leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MD.
rockvillenights.com
Peeping Tom spotted in Rockville
A Peeping Tom was reported to Montgomery County police in Rockville early yesterday morning, October 28, 2022. The sex offense incident was reported at an apartment building in the 13000 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 3:10 AM Friday. That is in the vicinity of the Halpine View apartments.
mocoshow.com
Ned Toms, Employee of Crisfield Seafood in Silver Spring For Nearly 50 Years, Has Passed Away
John “Ned” Kenneth Toms, 90, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home in Durham. Mr. Toms was born in Point of Rocks, Maryland and worked at Crisfield Seafood in Silver Spring, MD for close to 50 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter and served in the US Army during the Korean War.
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Coat Drive Starts Today
“Do you have coats, gloves or scarves that you don’t need anymore…donate them!” The Takoma Park Police Department, in partnership with Adventist Church, the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department, and others, is collecting clean, gently used warm coats in any size from infant to adult. The coats...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple robbed by squeegee kid with police stationed feet away
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore couple was robbed by a squeegee kid Saturday evening, but a nearby police officer apparently did little to get the man's wallet back, FOX45 News has learned. The driver, a physician from Baltimore County, was in the car with his wife and another couple,...
mocoshow.com
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
mocoshow.com
Three Males Facing Multiple Charges Following Armed Robbery and Police Pursuit
Three adult males are in custody following an armed robbery and pursuit Monday afternoon in Montgomery County’s 3rd district. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 2:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery. The victim gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Sienna. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center. The suspects drove off, heading southbound on RT 29 towards Georgia Ave. Officers pursued the Toyota until it crashed into the rear end of a Metro bus on Georgia Ave. near Sligo Ave.A Montgomery County Police cruiser subsequently crashed into the rear of the suspect vehicle.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Germantown Saturday Night; Weapon Revealed to be Pellet Gun
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, October 29 in Germantown. According to MCPD:. “Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., MCPD responded to the 13400 block of Demetrias Way in Germantown for the report of a shooting that just occurred. The preliminary investigation has determined that...
Comments / 0