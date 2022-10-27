Read full article on original website
AVANGRID’s Digital Summit Showcases Latest in Disruptive Technology
Top technology leaders – such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Deloitte and IBM – demonstrate innovations to support customer service, operations and smart grids. A diverse array of technology leaders converged at the Connecticut headquarters of AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR) last week to showcase the latest in digital solutions for the energy sector as part of AVANGRID’s second annual Digital Summit.
Anglepoint Acquires Fisher Information Technology Services
SAN FRANCISCO - November 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Anglepoint, the leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services for the Global 2000, is announcing the completed acquisition of UK-based Fisher Information Technology Services (FisherITS). FisherITS brings a 10-year track record of providing high-quality SAM consulting and Managed Services to large and midsize clients in the UK, USA, Canada, and EMEA.
SHAL MLS to Transform Egyptian Real Estate with CoreLogic Multiple Listing Platform
Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - SHAL MLS, LLC, the driving force behind real estate innovation in the Middle East, has announced an agreement with CoreLogic® to create the first-ever multiple listing service in Egypt. Powered by a suite of connected solutions from CoreLogic, the new nation-wide MLS will unify the fractured Egyptian real estate industry, modernizing the homebuying process for more than 100 million Egyptian citizens.
A Mindfulness Planner From Artistic Creative Brand GRADO Is The Perfect Way To Start The New Year
With the New Year in only a few short months, GRADO’s mindfulness planners are the perfect way to start 2023 with a balanced and creative mindset. Their sustainable and environmentally friendly products make ideal gifts for loved ones or to purchase for oneself. 2023 is coming up just around...
A family of YouTube singers posted a parody of UK politics that went viral. They say they've been dealing with blowback to their songs for years.
The Marsh Family started making parody songs during the first COVID-19 lockdown and went viral for their version of "One Day More."
Pipe Insulation Market by Material Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Pipe Insulation Market by Material Type (Rockwool, Fiberglass, PUR & PIR foam, Elastomeric foam), Application (Industrial, Oil, District Energy Systems, Building & Construction), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pipe insulation market will...
