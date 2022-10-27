ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woonsocket Call

AVANGRID’s Digital Summit Showcases Latest in Disruptive Technology

Top technology leaders – such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Deloitte and IBM – demonstrate innovations to support customer service, operations and smart grids. A diverse array of technology leaders converged at the Connecticut headquarters of AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR) last week to showcase the latest in digital solutions for the energy sector as part of AVANGRID’s second annual Digital Summit.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Woonsocket Call

Anglepoint Acquires Fisher Information Technology Services

SAN FRANCISCO - November 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Anglepoint, the leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services for the Global 2000, is announcing the completed acquisition of UK-based Fisher Information Technology Services (FisherITS). FisherITS brings a 10-year track record of providing high-quality SAM consulting and Managed Services to large and midsize clients in the UK, USA, Canada, and EMEA.
Woonsocket Call

SHAL MLS to Transform Egyptian Real Estate with CoreLogic Multiple Listing Platform

Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - SHAL MLS, LLC, the driving force behind real estate innovation in the Middle East, has announced an agreement with CoreLogic® to create the first-ever multiple listing service in Egypt. Powered by a suite of connected solutions from CoreLogic, the new nation-wide MLS will unify the fractured Egyptian real estate industry, modernizing the homebuying process for more than 100 million Egyptian citizens.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Pipe Insulation Market by Material Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Pipe Insulation Market by Material Type (Rockwool, Fiberglass, PUR & PIR foam, Elastomeric foam), Application (Industrial, Oil, District Energy Systems, Building & Construction), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pipe insulation market will...

