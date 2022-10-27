Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
TWG planning apartments on former bakery site east of downtown
An Indianapolis-based development firm plans to build more affordable housing on the eastern outskirts of downtown, next to another project it completed in 2019. TWG Development expects to spend $56.5 million to build Bakery Living, a six-story, 201-unit apartment project at 1331 E. Washington St., just east of The Assembly affordable housing project.
Inside Indiana Business
Hobby learning tech company to expand staff
Indianapolis-based Combined Curiosity has announced plans to create more than 300 jobs by the end of 2026 for its growing consumer-centric platform. The company’s technology helps connect people with online courses and hobbies, such as learning how to play piano. The company says it will be filling technology and...
Inside Indiana Business
Mapping a course to untapped potential
Indianapolis-based strategic consulting firm Mapt Solutions has issued a challenge to nonprofit organizations throughout Indiana to discover their untapped potential, and the company wants to help them get there. The firm has launched the Mapt Solutions Transformation Challenge where the winner will receive $100,000 in cash and professional services. Mapt says organizations, especially nonprofits with limited budgets, face obstacles like never before.
Inside Indiana Business
Evolution of Indiana’s small towns
Some Hoosier small towns are undergoing a renaissance of sorts. Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs Executive Director Denny Spinner explains how local leadership and state funding are breathing new life into rural communities, including the groundbreaking on the first phase of the $50 million McCord Square Downtown District in McCordsville.
Inside Indiana Business
California biotech to invest $45M in Indy, hire 64 people
A California biotech startup that is developing specialty cancer drugs plans to open a research and development site on the northwest side of Indianapolis and hire 64 people. RayzeBio Inc., a private company founded in 2020 in San Diego, said it will invest $45 million in the building and equipment in an existing warehouse at 5850 W. 80th Street, a former delivery station for e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
This is why your electric bill is up
INDIANAPOLIS — An electric bill can be broken down into two parts: base rates and trackers. Base rates don't change often and factor in your usage. Trackers, on the other hand, are additional costs that can change multiple times a year. These, in part, allow utility companies to recover money.
Current Publishing
BJ’s Wholesale Club planning new store south of Lowe’s in Carmel
BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana store last month in Noblesville, and now it’s eyeing an expansion into Carmel. The Massachusetts-based company has filed plans with the city to construct a new warehouse club on 8.5 acres at 14480 Lowe’s Way. The proposed location is currently home to Koto Japanese Steakhouse and is just south of the Lowe’s home improvement store.
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis charter school announces intent to acquire IPS school building if it closes
A charter school within Indianapolis Public Schools borders is hoping to acquire Paul Miller Elementary School 114 if the school board approves its closure next month. Victory College Prep, a K-12 school just half a mile from School 114, hopes to use the property to accommodate its growing enrollment. “The...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
beckersasc.com
44,000-square-foot Indianapolis medical office building sold
A 44,000-square-foot medical office building in Indianapolis has been sold, REBusiness Online reported Oct. 28. Waltham, Mass.-based Fresenius Kidney Care and home care service company Help at Home are the building's tenants. The sale was negotiated by Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors, which also represented the seller, Valley Equity Group,...
Fox 59
British-themed restaurant and tea room coming to Fishers; popular Westfield spot reopens
INDIANAPOLIS — On the menu this week: hemp-infused desserts, British fare and the return of a popular cafe for farm-to-fork brunch and lunch. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads was back Monday to update us on the latest in Greater Indy’s food scene, including these new or coming-soon spots.
Inside Indiana Business
(i) on Education headlines
This week Indianapolis Public Schools released a proposal of how to fund its Rebuilding Stronger plan. How much money will they need to improve academic performance and provide the district with more resources for the long term. Aleesia Johnson, Superintendent, Indianapolis Public Schools has more. Plus, Purdue gets a special recognition.
PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated more than $1 million to an Indiana political action committee chaired by a former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis. In turn, that pro-charter school PAC has become a large contributor to Indiana Republicans, campaign finance records show. Hoosiers for Great Public Schools was created in April 2020 and is headed […] The post PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
Indianapolis charter school seeks to buy district school building
A charter school within Indianapolis Public Schools borders is hoping to acquire Paul Miller Elementary School 114 if the school board approves its closure next month. Victory College Prep, a K-12 school just half a mile from School 114, hopes to use the property to accommodate its growing enrollment.“The Paul Miller property is just two city blocks from the VCP campus — and annually, in recent years, we’ve welcomed a growing number...
WISH-TV
Overturned bus at I-465 causing three left lanes to be blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an overturned bus between Old US 31, US 31, South East Street and South Meridian Street, according to the Indianapolis Department of Transportation. At 8:38 a.m. Sunday, INDOT reported three left lanes are blocked for the next two hours. This story will be updated...
Current Publishing
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
Inside Indiana Business
Riley receives pediatric trauma reverification
Riley Children’s Health in Indianapolis has received re-verification as a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center. Riley, which has been verified since 1993, says the status recognizes its expertise in caring for children with traumatic injuries. Riley says the verification marks nearly 30 years of being Indiana’s longest serving and...
