Sioux City Journal
IOWA BASKETBALL: Hawkeyes share the wealth in exhibition win
IOWA CITY – For the Iowa basketball team, Monday’s 118-72 exhibition win over Truman State was a collaborative effort. That was exactly what the Hawkeyes were hoping for in their final tune-up prior to Monday’s season opener against Bethune Cookman. “We’re always looking for one more, calling...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes get offensive, handle Northwestern
IOWA CITY — For at least one afternoon, it all came together for the Iowa football team. Offense. Defense. Special teams. Spencer Petras orchestrated an offense which scored on seven of its eight possessions, the Hawkeyes sacked Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan seven times and freshman Drew Stevens counted Iowa’s longest field goal since 2015 among four successful attempts in Iowa’s 33-13 victory at Kinnick Stadium.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes looking for the full Rebraca
IOWA CITY — Filip Rebraca wasn’t himself last season after he joined the Iowa basketball program. The 6-foot-9 forward, who spent the first three years of his college career at North Dakota, did start all 36 games Iowa played a year ago. He helped the Hawkeyes on the...
Sioux City Journal
The fifth quarter: Hawkeyes looking forward, not back
IOWA CITY — Five things to ponder following the Iowa football team's 33-13 win over Northwestern on Saturday:. Iowa crafted its most productive offensive game of the season against the Wildcats, from 33 points to 393 yards of total offense to 173 rushing yards. All were season highs and...
Sioux City Journal
No sweat, Stevens delivers for Iowa
IOWA CITY — True freshman Drew Stevens didn’t sweat attempting the longest field goal of his Iowa career. “I didn’t have time to think about it," Stevens said. “You get the call, you go in and you kick it." Stevens did just that on four occasions...
Photo Gallery: Football Recruits for Northwestern Game
Iowa Plays Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick
Sioux City Journal
STATE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Heelan looking to establish a new legacy at state
CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Bishop Heelan volleyball program is looking to take another step this season, and in doing so, would start a new legacy at the school. Heelan made the 2021 state tournament, but couldn’t pick up a win. This season, the Crusaders want to take the next step and earn a win.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
rejournals.com
Newmark closes disposition of 251,100-square-foot industrial building in Iowa
Newmark has completed the disposition of the 251,100-square-foot single-tenant industrial building in Davenport, Iowa, at 8740 Zenith Ave. on behalf of Blue Vista Capital Management, LLC and Russell Development. The transaction was completed by the Newmark team of Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, Andy Gallas, Andrew Sandquist, Ben Greazel and Raegen...
Eastern Iowa Man Dies After Exchanging Gunfire With Police
(Davenport, IA) — An Eastern Iowa man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the man as 24-year-old Kenneth Jamel Carrol. Davenport police say a car chase began after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday. They say the fleeing car then crashed, leading to a foot chase where Carrol exchanged gunfire with six officers from three divisions. He was shot and died at the scene. The shooting is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. All six officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
