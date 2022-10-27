ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, MI

downriversundaytimes.com

2 incumbents, 4 challengers running for 2 Dearborn school board seats

DEARBORN – Four challengers are seeking one of two school board six-year terms, for which the incumbents, Hussein Berry and Patrick D’Ambrosio, are seeking re-election. The school board hopefuls are Ned Apigian, Steve Durant, Angie Hammock-Isaacson and Redhwan Saleh. In the past month, residents have packed two school...
DEARBORN, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Voters choosing in two races for Crestwood School Board

Three incumbents are running for two six-year seats on the Crestwood School District School Board in the Nov. 8 general election, while one incumbent and three challengers are running for two partial terms the expire Dec. 31, 2024. Incumbents Nadia Berry, Hass Beydoun and Najah Jannoun are vying for the...
DEARBORN, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

2 incumbents face 1 challenger for Trenton School Board seats

TRENTON — Two incumbents face one challenger for two six-year terms on the Trenton Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. Trustees Kellee S. Howey and Anna Mierkowicz are being challenged by Hana Mitsusada-Boylan. Each candidate was asked two questions with a 75- and 200-word...
TRENTON, MI

