myedmondsnews.com
Scriber Lake High School to hold information night Nov. 2
Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds is hosting a virtual family information night this Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All families interested in enrolling a student at Scriber Lake High must first attend an information night before they are eligible to apply. The goal of the meeting is to...
myedmondsnews.com
New Gold Star Families Memorial Moment to be unveiled at Lynnwood’s Veterans Park Nov. 2
The City of Lynnwood, the American Gold Star Mothers and the Lynnwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Local Post 1040 will hold a dedication ceremony for the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. at Veterans Park in Lynnwood. The event is open to the...
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: The role of citizens in Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan
The Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) is currently involved in examining and evaluating the Edmonds Comprehensive Plan (CP). This detailed document, which has a required update of December 2024, will be used for planning the growth, development and sustainability of Edmonds for the next 20 years. The City of Edmonds has already been working on the process of evaluating and updating the CP with hired consultants. Its importance to the future of Edmonds cannot be overstated. It must be carefully crafted with substantial input from the citizens of Edmonds.
myedmondsnews.com
Community Transit to host public hearing Nov. 3 on 2023 budget
The Community Transit Board of Directors’ monthly board meeting will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on Community Transit’s proposed 2023 budget. The public hearing and board meeting will be hybrid, with in-person attendance and an online option...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Save the date for Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Market Nov. 19-20
Save the date for the Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Gift Market in Edmonds. The market will run Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Artworks Edmonds, 201 2nd Ave. S. The event is free and so is the parking.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Downtown Holiday Market to return for 8th season starting Nov. 5
The Edmonds Holiday Market will be back for its eighth season on Saturday, Nov. 5 on 5th Avenue North and Bell Street. The Holiday Market will run for a total of six Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, skipping Thanksgiving weekend Saturday Nov. 26.
myedmondsnews.com
Cross country K-8 end-of-season winners
College Place Middle School hosted the Edmonds School District’s K-8 cross country meet Oct. 11.
myedmondsnews.com
Deadline Nov. 1 to vote for your favorite Edmonds Scarecrow Festival entries
Time’s running out to cast your vote for your favorite entry in the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival, sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum. Voting closes on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Edmonds Scarecrow Festival entrants are under six categories: Residential (single- or multi-family, care facilities); Retail Business (stores and shops, except art galleries); Service Business (legal, medical, travel, salon); Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Arts/Government/School/Civil; and Food and Beverage Business.
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Backyards are for the birds
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Birds deepen the pleasure we take in our gardens, captivating us with their plumage, songs and antics. But did you know they also help with insect control in the garden? That’s because more than 95% of their diet is made up of insects, most intensely in the warmer months when they’re feeding their young. In the cooler months, they rely mostly on berries, seeds and nuts.
myedmondsnews.com
Restaurant News: Kizuki and Swish-Swish bring authentic ramen, hot pot options to Alderwood Mall
I mentioned a few weeks ago that the restaurant scene at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall is heating up. It’s exciting to see the area being transformed into a vibrant and lively eating scene. While some readers’ favorite places have permanently closed at the mall, such as Claim Jumper and Panera Bread Cafe, there are many more eateries that are opening. I am highlighting two places that recently opened. I think both of them are going to be quite popular.
myedmondsnews.com
Public hearings for 2023 budget, property taxes on Edmonds City Council Nov. 1 agenda
As discussions about the City of Edmonds 2023 draft budget continue, it’s a busy week ahead for both the Edmonds City Council and citizens who monitor their work. Presentations and public hearings on the city’s revenue sources, property taxes and the proposed budget are set for the council’s regular business meeting starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
myedmondsnews.com
Southbound I-5 in Seattle to reduce lanes overnight Oct. 31-Nov. 3
People who drive southbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for nightly lane reductions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 3. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce lanes on I-5 and shift drivers to the collector/distributor lanes from the Mercer Street exit to Airport Way South.
myedmondsnews.com
High school sports roundup for Oct. 31, 2022
The Meadowdale Mavericks (13-2 league, 14-3 overall) concluded their regular season schedule with a 25-15, 27-25, 25-18 win over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves (1-14, 1-14). The Mavericks’ next match will be at home in the opening round of the District playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Their opponent has yet to be determined as they await the conclusion of the Wesco volleyball season on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
