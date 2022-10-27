When the news came last Friday, on the eve of the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, that Vincent Joseph Dooley had passed away, I can’t say that I was prepared for it. I knew what was being said about his failing health, that it was not good, but I fully expected him to regain his strength and recover. There was another book to read. There was another historical site for him to explore. There was another class for him to audit. There was another garden for him to wander through, delighting in the blooms with which he would swoon and whose fragrance would intoxicate him and placate his senses. There was another game for him to watch from his box in Sanford Stadium as he observed the best team in college football playing on the field which was named for him.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO