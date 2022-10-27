Read full article on original website
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Atlanta Falcons trade safety Dean Marlowe to Bills for draft pick
The Atlanta Falcons have traded safety Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team announced Tuesday. The Falcons originally signed Marlowe as an unrestricted free agent in March. The seventh-year safety recorded seven total tackles (six solo) on defense and notched four special teams tackles in eight games for the Falcons in 2022. Marlowe has tallied 101 total tackles (67 solo), two interceptions, seven passes defensed and 15 special teams tackles in 55 games (17 starts) for the Panthers, Bills, Lions and Falcons in his career.
Atlanta Falcons trade suspended WR Calvin Ridley, former first-round pick, to Jaguars
The Atlanta Falcons have traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL teams announced Tuesday. In exchange for Ridley, Atlanta will receive future conditional draft capital from Jacksonville. Ridley missed most of the 2021 NFL season while dealing with mental health issues and then was hit with a suspension for the entire 2022 season for betting on 2021 NFL games. He can apply for reinstatement to the NFL in Feb. 2023.
Report: Wings Hire Sparks Asst. Latricia Trammell as Coach
View the original article to see embedded media. The Wings are planning to hire Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell as the organization’s next head coach, as first reported by Howard Megdal of The Next Hoops. Megdal reports that Trammell is expected to sign a three-year deal with Dallas, becoming the...
Mike Fanning, part of touted Rams D-Line of '70s, dies at 69
Former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman Mike Fanning, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL, died at age 69. The University of Tulsa, where Fanning had worked in the athletics department for 13 years, confirmed his Sunday death. Cause of death was not revealed. "We are saddened...
SMITH: Farewell to legendary Georgia Bulldogs icon Vince Dooley, a man of many talents
When the news came last Friday, on the eve of the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, that Vincent Joseph Dooley had passed away, I can’t say that I was prepared for it. I knew what was being said about his failing health, that it was not good, but I fully expected him to regain his strength and recover. There was another book to read. There was another historical site for him to explore. There was another class for him to audit. There was another garden for him to wander through, delighting in the blooms with which he would swoon and whose fragrance would intoxicate him and placate his senses. There was another game for him to watch from his box in Sanford Stadium as he observed the best team in college football playing on the field which was named for him.
Arthur Smith likes direction of his first-place Falcons
It's been years since the Atlanta Falcons have been in first place in the NFC South. But at 4-4, that's exactly where they find themselves ahead of Sunday's home date with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3). Arthur Smith doesn't want his team to rest on its laurels. But he is...
Top 20 Boys Point Guards Entering 2022 High School Basketball Season
View the original article to see embedded media. High school basketball season is here. As states open competition over the next month, SBLive Sports will be highlighting some of the top players at their position entering the new year. We'll start out with the ones who bring the ball up...
