Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
WTHI
Terre Haute Convention Center looks back at successful month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center has had a number of events this year. The Center found that September was its most successful month by far. It's progress that's also helping out local businesses. Pam Chamberlain is the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Terre...
WTHI
25th annual IHSAA Cross Country State Championships brings economic benefits to Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Not many events bring more people to Vigo County than the IHSAA Cross Country Championships. While the race is an important event, some say it is the economic benefit that might be its greatest impact. This year is the 25th-annual IHSAA Cross County State Championships.
WTHI
"It's nice to feel a little supported" North Central Parke Schools to get an electric bus, courtesy of White House/EPA grant
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An electric bus could soon be coming to one area school. A grant from the White House could help get North Central Parke students to school. It could happen as soon as 2024. The new vehicle is made possible by a nearly $400,000 grant from the...
wevv.com
Indiana State Police: Loogootee Hardware Store collapses
A hardware store in Central Indiana collapsed over the weekend. Indiana State Police say this was at the Greenwell Hardware Store in Loogootee. We're told there were no injuries reported.
WTHI
Economic Impact of Race Weekend
25th annual IHSAA Cross Country State Championships brings economic benefits to Vigo County. Not many events bring more people to Vigo County than the IHSAA Cross Country Championships. While the race is an important event, some say it is the economic benefit that might be its greatest impact.
WTHI
"The Truckstop" in Terre Haute brings in crowd at grand opening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What if you could find all of your favorite local food trucks in one place?. The "The Truckstop" in Terre Haute had its grand opening this weekend!. It is a community space where folks can gather and eat their favorite foods outdoors!. Organizers say it...
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Timothy Presser, 43, of Bloomington, was arrested on counts of Petition to Revoke and Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Glendell Goodman JR., 54, of Washington, was arrested for Residential Entry and Intimidation. Bond was set at $5,000. Steven Kirby, 25, of Washington, was arrested on a count...
WTHI
Dinosaurs set to take over the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds - here's how you can get tickets
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This pre-historic event is sure to leave many in wonder. The "Dinosaur Adventure" is an indoor show coming to Terre Haute. Next weekend at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Vigo County, families can get a hands-on experience with some life-sized dinos. Kids can learn more...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
WTHI
October ends with gas prices a little lower
As we wrap up October, gas prices appear to be down a bit. The average cost for gas in Indiana has fallen nearly 12 cents this week. The state is now averaging $3.81 a gallon. In Terre Haute, gas is averaging at $3.79. The state's average is a bit higher...
WTHI
Woman accused of stealing money from the son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer has her hearing date changed
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage for an ongoing court case in Sullivan County. Our crews went to a public hearing for Josie Baker on Tuesday morning for a change of plea hearing. Baker allegedly stole money from her son, which came from the benefits after the...
WTHI
The Truck Stop grand opening
"The Truckstop" in Terre Haute brings in crowd at grand opening. One local food truck park had its grand opening this weekend! You can find all of your favorite foods at this one-stop shop. Check it out!
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street. Witnesses told police that […]
wevv.com
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
WTHI
The Terre Haute Humane Society is in the Halloween Spirit!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now it's time for not just any ordinary "Trunk or Treat" - It's a very special "Pet Trunk or Treat" with the Terre Haute Humane Society. As you can see, even our furry friends want to join in on the Halloween fun!. From clowns to...
WTHI
Weekend benefit to help the local YMCA
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This local event is sure to be an evening of inspiration. Terre Haute's YMCA of the Wabash Valley is hosting its Inspiration Gala fundraiser. Guest speaker Evan Austin will share his journey to win a paralympic gold medal. The gala will have a cash bar,...
WTHI
Local nurses to get care packages for the end of daylight saving time
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time. For people working the night shift, that means an extra hour on the clock. One university is making that transition a little easier for local nurses. Western Governors University partners with Regional Hospital each year for...
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
Comments / 0