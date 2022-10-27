ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute Convention Center looks back at successful month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center has had a number of events this year. The Center found that September was its most successful month by far. It's progress that's also helping out local businesses. Pam Chamberlain is the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Terre...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Economic Impact of Race Weekend

25th annual IHSAA Cross Country State Championships brings economic benefits to Vigo County. Not many events bring more people to Vigo County than the IHSAA Cross Country Championships. While the race is an important event, some say it is the economic benefit that might be its greatest impact.
WTHI

"The Truckstop" in Terre Haute brings in crowd at grand opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What if you could find all of your favorite local food trucks in one place?. The "The Truckstop" in Terre Haute had its grand opening this weekend!. It is a community space where folks can gather and eat their favorite foods outdoors!. Organizers say it...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Timothy Presser, 43, of Bloomington, was arrested on counts of Petition to Revoke and Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Glendell Goodman JR., 54, of Washington, was arrested for Residential Entry and Intimidation. Bond was set at $5,000. Steven Kirby, 25, of Washington, was arrested on a count...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

October ends with gas prices a little lower

As we wrap up October, gas prices appear to be down a bit. The average cost for gas in Indiana has fallen nearly 12 cents this week. The state is now averaging $3.81 a gallon. In Terre Haute, gas is averaging at $3.79. The state's average is a bit higher...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street. Witnesses told police that […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wevv.com

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Weekend benefit to help the local YMCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This local event is sure to be an evening of inspiration. Terre Haute's YMCA of the Wabash Valley is hosting its Inspiration Gala fundraiser. Guest speaker Evan Austin will share his journey to win a paralympic gold medal. The gala will have a cash bar,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local nurses to get care packages for the end of daylight saving time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time. For people working the night shift, that means an extra hour on the clock. One university is making that transition a little easier for local nurses. Western Governors University partners with Regional Hospital each year for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

