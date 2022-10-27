Read full article on original website
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India
Surveillance video captured the moment an old suspension bridge gave way over a river in India's Gujarat state, killing more than 130 people and injuring scores more.Oct. 31, 2022.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak
The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
Woonsocket Call
Beauty Industry Leader ALIVER Cosmetics Enlarges Territory with Southeast Asia Launching
New York, NY - ALIVER Cosmetics is once again the leader of the pack in the beauty industry, with its launching of two more overseas warehouses in Malaysia and Indonesia on October 19, 2022. They are a household name in the United States and acknowledged across Britain, Poland, Australia, Indonesia, France, and other locations. This venture completes their worldwide logistics system, providing better service to their local customers in Southeast Asia.
Woonsocket Call
SHAL MLS to Transform Egyptian Real Estate with CoreLogic Multiple Listing Platform
Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - SHAL MLS, LLC, the driving force behind real estate innovation in the Middle East, has announced an agreement with CoreLogic® to create the first-ever multiple listing service in Egypt. Powered by a suite of connected solutions from CoreLogic, the new nation-wide MLS will unify the fractured Egyptian real estate industry, modernizing the homebuying process for more than 100 million Egyptian citizens.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
International students are returning to Australia, but they are mostly going to more prestigious universities
When Australia’s borders slammed shut during COVID, international students were among those who were stranded. This disrupted lives and studies, and put a major revenue stream for Australian universities in doubt. The latest data shows international students are returning to Australia. Since international borders reopened in December 2021, the number of overseas students in Australia has risen by more than 120,000. Applications for student visas – an indicator of future student numbers – are also at record levels. But this growth is not shared equally around the university sector. It is the larger, more prestigious universities that are likely to benefit...
Woonsocket Call
Strategy Analytics: vivo Topped China Smartphone Market in Q3 2022
According to new research from Strategy Analytics, China smartphone shipments fell -16% YoY to 67 million units in Q3 2022. vivo regained the top position with 21% market share, followed by OPPO (including OnePlus), Honor, Apple, and Xiaomi. Within Top 5 players, only Apple delivered the annual growth this quarter.
Woonsocket Call
Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027 at a 31.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Graphic Processing Unit (GPU): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) estimated at $46.4 Billion in the year...
Woonsocket Call
Marina Bay Capital Corp. Brings Asian Mid-Caps To IPO or Exit, And Now Lets Investors Participate
Marina Bay Capital Corp. offers investors a compelling opportunity to invest in mid-cap financial services for IPO-seeking Asian companies. Key are Marina Bay Capital’s strategic collaborating partners — leading financial institutions in Singapore, Middle East and North America. Closely-held private Marina Bay Capital Corp.’s Nick Standish, Executive Director,...
We all need energy to survive. Here are 3 ways to ensure Australia's crazy power prices leave no-one behind
Australia is in the midst of a spiralling energy crisis. Prices have risen rapidly and are forecast to increase by another 56% in the next two years. The federal government is considering short-term solutions such as imposing a price cap on gas. But amid stiff global headwinds including the war on Ukraine, more must be done to protect vulnerable energy consumers – now and in the long term. We all need energy to survive: to raise our families, do our jobs and stay healthy. So how do we make sure Australia’s energy market leaves no-one behind? A key step is a...
‘More vulnerable’: ministers to update UK’s national security plan
Policy to be redrawn after just 18 months but critics point to ministers’ own failures to take their security seriously
Woonsocket Call
Global Service Oriented Architecture Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Surpass $60 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Service Oriented Architecture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Service Oriented Architecture Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Service Oriented Architecture estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected...
Woonsocket Call
Anglepoint Acquires Fisher Information Technology Services
SAN FRANCISCO - November 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Anglepoint, the leading provider of Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services for the Global 2000, is announcing the completed acquisition of UK-based Fisher Information Technology Services (FisherITS). FisherITS brings a 10-year track record of providing high-quality SAM consulting and Managed Services to large and midsize clients in the UK, USA, Canada, and EMEA.
Woonsocket Call
Buying a Car Without Paying Thousands in Interest
Savings.club finally offers an alternative to paying car loans with sky-high interest rates. savings.club, the company that offers car payment plans without interest payments, is welcoming new members. As it launches in Texas, savings.club will be looking to expand across the U.S. As inflation has caused vehicle costs and loan interest rates to skyrocket, savings.club arrives just in time. This revolutionary way to buy a car saves people from countless hard credit checks and high loan interest rates.
Woonsocket Call
Immuta Awarded Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for Accelerating Innovation in the Financial Services Data Cloud
Immuta provides secure data access for joint customers. Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced it has been awarded the Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for its innovation in the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud. Immuta is extending the depth of its automated access control and data security capabilities, unlocking new ways to transform the industry and accelerate data-driven outcomes for customers.
Woonsocket Call
Global Toy Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Bandai Namco Entertainment, Dream International, Hasbro and Jakks Pacific Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Toy Market Overview, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report attempts at analysing the global scenarios, trends and patterns that are shaping up this USD 130 Billion. Further, the market is projected to grow with more than USD 165 Billion and above 6% CAGR for 2022-2027. In-order to identify the market dynamics from different angles, the publisher sliced the market into relevant segments.
Low- and middle-income countries struggle to provide health care to some, while others get too much medicine
Access to quality health care is a fundamental human right. Yet more than half the world’s population can’t obtain even the most essential health care. Out-of-pocket costs drive hundreds of millions into extreme poverty The solution the World Health Organization and many nations promote is to provide universal health coverage, like Australia’s Medicare system. Achieving that is one of the key targets of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. Surprisingly, one of the challenges with increasing access to health care is the danger of getting too much of it. Too many unnecessary tests, treatments and diagnoses cause people harm and...
Woonsocket Call
India Cold Chain Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from Food, Healthcare & Retail Industries Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cold Chain Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021 - 2026 period. Increasing demand for cold storage facilities from the food, healthcare, and retail sectors, and the evolving lifestyle of consumers, mainly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, are the significant factors fueling the growth of the cold chain market in India.
Woonsocket Call
AVANGRID’s Digital Summit Showcases Latest in Disruptive Technology
Top technology leaders – such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Deloitte and IBM – demonstrate innovations to support customer service, operations and smart grids. A diverse array of technology leaders converged at the Connecticut headquarters of AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR) last week to showcase the latest in digital solutions for the energy sector as part of AVANGRID’s second annual Digital Summit.
