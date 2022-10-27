ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New fear unlocked buying used furniture

It's something many people do, buy used furniture. Furniture can be so expensive. You can get a deal buying used, finding a couch, bedroom furniture, desk or another piece of furniture from a neighbor, an ad on Craigslist or another source.
Where to Buy Furniture Online (Besides Just West Elm)

For most of our adult lives, our apartment has been a random (but loving) microclimate of IKEA coffee tables, stooped MCM bookshelves, and the occasional postmodern Italian mushroom lamp that we paid way too much money for at Brooklyn Flea (no sweat; worth it for the serotonin). Now that we’re a little bit older and finally paying our back taxes craving a more cohesive space, we’ve found ourselves waking-up in night sweats with the question: How does everyone else know where to buy furniture online??
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Subway’s new menu leaked online: Fans can’t keep calm about new items

With the winter months fast approaching, Subway is apparently cooking up some super delicious comfort foods and new sandwiches to keep fans wanting more. As reported by Mashed, a post came up on Reddit which apparently contains a leaked photo of the new additions to Subway UK's menu. The new items look so promising that it made a lot of Subway fans in the USA a tad bit envious of their British counterparts.
Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed

A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
