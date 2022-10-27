Read full article on original website
Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. Announces Expected Distribution of $28.15 per Share to Stockholders and the Termination of Trading in its Stock on the OTC Market in Connection with Its Plan of Dissolution
Home Bancorp Wisconsin, Inc. (“the Company”) (OTCPK: HWIS), is the former holding company of Home Savings Bank. The Company is in dissolution and today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a distribution of $28.15 per share to its stockholders effective on or about November 21, 2022. This distribution will be made in accordance with the Company’s previously announced voluntary Plan of Dissolution approved on March 8, 2022.
ABMD Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of ABIOMED, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) to Johnson & Johnson is fair to ABIOMED shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, ABIOMED shareholders would receive $380.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain commercial and clinical milestones are achieved.
Abiomed: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
DANVERS, Mass. (AP) _ Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $106.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Danvers, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.30 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Addex Increases Issued Share Capital to Create Treasury Shares
Geneva, Switzerland, November 1, 2022 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development (the Company), announced today that it has issued 32,636,476 new registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each to Addex Pharma SA, its 100% wholly-owned subsidiary. The new shares, issued from the Company’s authorized capital, are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The transaction has been executed to provide the Group with additional future financing flexibility. The total number of issued shares increased to 97,909,428 at a nominal value of CHF 0.01 each, whilst the outstanding shares remain unchanged.
Marina Bay Capital Corp. Brings Asian Mid-Caps To IPO or Exit, And Now Lets Investors Participate
Marina Bay Capital Corp. offers investors a compelling opportunity to invest in mid-cap financial services for IPO-seeking Asian companies. Key are Marina Bay Capital’s strategic collaborating partners — leading financial institutions in Singapore, Middle East and North America. Closely-held private Marina Bay Capital Corp.’s Nick Standish, Executive Director,...
GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Launches with ImmutableX
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced the official launch of the GameStop NFT Marketplace with ImmutableX Pty Limited (collectively with its affiliates, “ImmutableX”), which unlocks access to web3 games and millions of world-class, NFT gaming assets to tens of millions of GameStop players and GameStop Powerup Pro loyalty customers across the United States.
Blueprint Medicines: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $133.2 million in its third quarter. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.23 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
Survey: M&A forecast remains strong despite rising interest rates
- 72% of M&A professionals expect deal volume to increase over the next six months. - 45% are holding off on deals until after the midterm elections. - 69% have a positive outlook for the U.S. economy despite high inflation and rising interest rates. A new Grant Thornton LLP survey...
Superior Drilling Products to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 11, 2022
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, November 11, 2022. The Company will host a...
ERI Releases Annual 2021 ESG & Data Security Report
ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today the release of its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) & Data Security Report for Fiscal Year 2021, which can be accessed on the company’s website at ERIdirect.com.
Weave Launches New Phone Reporting Analytics Feature for Multi-Location Practices
The latest platform enhancement for multi-location businesses is designed to drive operational efficiencies and a better patient experience. Weave, the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has launched a new Phone Reporting Analytics feature to drive meaningful insights and efficiencies for multi-location practices. This press...
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Industry is Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Research Report by Technology, Offering, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market size was estimated at USD 508.89 million in 2021, USD 697.59 million in...
Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027 at a 31.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Graphic Processing Unit (GPU): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) estimated at $46.4 Billion in the year...
SHAL MLS to Transform Egyptian Real Estate with CoreLogic Multiple Listing Platform
Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - SHAL MLS, LLC, the driving force behind real estate innovation in the Middle East, has announced an agreement with CoreLogic® to create the first-ever multiple listing service in Egypt. Powered by a suite of connected solutions from CoreLogic, the new nation-wide MLS will unify the fractured Egyptian real estate industry, modernizing the homebuying process for more than 100 million Egyptian citizens.
India Cold Chain Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from Food, Healthcare & Retail Industries Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cold Chain Market in India 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cold chain market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 4.09 Trn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.80% during the 2021 - 2026 period. Increasing demand for cold storage facilities from the food, healthcare, and retail sectors, and the evolving lifestyle of consumers, mainly in terms of food habits and awareness about wellness, are the significant factors fueling the growth of the cold chain market in India.
Global Service Oriented Architecture Strategic Business Report 2022: Market to Surpass $60 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Service Oriented Architecture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Service Oriented Architecture Market to Reach $60.7 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Service Oriented Architecture estimated at US$21.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected...
Strategy Analytics: vivo Topped China Smartphone Market in Q3 2022
According to new research from Strategy Analytics, China smartphone shipments fell -16% YoY to 67 million units in Q3 2022. vivo regained the top position with 21% market share, followed by OPPO (including OnePlus), Honor, Apple, and Xiaomi. Within Top 5 players, only Apple delivered the annual growth this quarter.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Distribution
$0.4714 cents per unit distribution declared payable on November 28, 2022. The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE:WLKP), has declared a distribution of $0.4714 per unit. This is the 33rd quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its initial public offering. The distribution will be payable on November 28, 2022, to unit holders of record on November 10, 2022.
BOC Sciences Extends Capabilities to Include Microbial GMP Manufacturing
BOC Sciences, a global leading CDMO, announces that 4 state-of-the-art GMP factories have come into service, extending its capabilities to microbial GMP manufacturing. New York, United States - November 1, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — BOC Sciences operates leading Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) production facilities to provide custom microbial fermentation services...
Humanigen Announces Retention of SC&H Capital as Financial Advisor
Short Hills, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating certain inflammatory and oncological conditions, today announced it has engaged SC&H Capital, an affiliate of SC&H Group, to advise Humanigen on exploration of strategic options. SC&H is an investment banking and advisory firm providing merger and acquisition (M&A), financial restructuring and related business advisory solutions to emerging and growing companies.
