Area Roundup | Perquimans boys' soccer shuts out Bear Grass to close regular season

HERTFORD — The Perquimans boys’ soccer team closed out their regular season with a 9-0 non-conference victory over Bear Grass Charter at home Wednesday.

Tony Riddick led the Pirates (10-6) with four goals and an assist in the win as Colin Tibbs and Jacob Nixon both scored twice and assisted once.

Tanner Wheatley added a goal and an assist, while Austin Glover contributed two assists and Hunter Phthisic added another.

Seeding for the NCHSAA state playoffs comes out on Friday with the first round scheduled for Monday.

First Flight 2, Currituck 0: The Knights (6-7-2, 6-4-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) were shut out on the road by the conference-champion Nighthawks (12-2-2, 11-0-1) to close out the regular season on Wednesday.

Manteo 2, Camden 0: The Bruins (14-8, 4-8 NCC) lost at home to Manteo (13-2-3, 9-1-2 NCC) in their final regular season game Wednesday.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL

Mid-Atlantic Christian def. Virginia Peninsula Community College: The Lady Mustangs (3-21) broke a 10-game losing streak with their home win Wednesday night to finish their season.