Lincoln County, TN

WAFF

Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will be opening a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle. According to a press release from Cullman Regional, it will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama. The new emergency department will be at Hartselle Health Park which was opened in 2021.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur councilman says traffic cameras needed on Beltline Road

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A city councilman in Decatur is saying that it may be time to consider traffic cameras on the Beltline Road. Council Member Hunter Pepper says Beltline is one of the busiest roads in Decatur. Many factors, especially car collisions, contribute to the traffic congestion. Police told...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker

A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams St. in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday at 3 p.m. after a years-long $15 million project. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road reopened. The road...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
WAFF

WAAY-TV

2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire

Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville

Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
LANGSTON, AL
WAFF

Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process

Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Moulton man arrested following multi-state crime spree, high-speed chase

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - During the past month Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and its Criminal Investigation Division received reports of theft of personal checks, forging and passing of those checks. After an investigation Paden Terry, 34 was developed as one of the suspects. In that investigation, it was...
MOULTON, AL
On Target News

Four Lottery Winners in Our Area

Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
TENNESSEE STATE

