WAFF
Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will be opening a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle. According to a press release from Cullman Regional, it will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama. The new emergency department will be at Hartselle Health Park which was opened in 2021.
WAFF
Decatur councilman says traffic cameras needed on Beltline Road
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A city councilman in Decatur is saying that it may be time to consider traffic cameras on the Beltline Road. Council Member Hunter Pepper says Beltline is one of the busiest roads in Decatur. Many factors, especially car collisions, contribute to the traffic congestion. Police told...
WAAY-TV
Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker
A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams St. in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
WAFF
Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
WAFF
Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Old Highway 431 bridge reopened on Monday at 3 p.m. after a years-long $15 million project. According to a spokesperson from the Madison County Commission, Old Highway 431 from the Cove Park entrance to just north of Cherry Tree Road reopened. The road...
WAFF
Two found dead following reported burglary
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a reported burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut Street. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as...
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
WAFF
‘Catching up with unmet demand’: City Planner responds to concerns of growth in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 5,000 people per year are moving to the city dubbed the best place to live in 2022. Huntsville is experiencing explosive growth with the building projects to match. Some residents are starting to wonder if the city has hit its limit. Dennis Madsen, the manager...
WAAY-TV
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire
Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
WAFF
Local artist highlights the issue of a lack of affordable housing in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Affordable housing is a big issue in the Tennessee Valley. There are few options for people and some families are getting priced out. Local leaders say there’s a significant need for affordable housing in our community. Talking about it is one thing, but seeing it...
Substitute teacher arrested, banned from Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools (DCS) says a substitute teacher was arrested in the parking lot of Austin Middle School Thursday afternoon.
wvtm13.com
10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville
Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
WAFF
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
WAFF
Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process
Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM...
WAFF
Moulton man arrested following multi-state crime spree, high-speed chase
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - During the past month Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and its Criminal Investigation Division received reports of theft of personal checks, forging and passing of those checks. After an investigation Paden Terry, 34 was developed as one of the suspects. In that investigation, it was...
Three Marshall County convicted murderers up for parole
Three Marshall County men convicted of murder will soon have a chance for early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
WAFF
Man facing murder charge in death of person reported missing from Guntersville in September
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested and charged with murder after human remains were found in September in Blount County. Christopher Stracener was arrested by investigators on Oct. 24. His bond has been set at $1 million and additional charges are expected. On Sept. 30, investigators with the...
Four Lottery Winners in Our Area
Multiple lottery players in southern middle Tennessee managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend. On Sunday, the Tennessee Lottery announced multiple tickets worth at least $50,000 were purchased across various stores in Tennessee. Four $50,000 winning tickets were purchased in our area: Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. One...
New details released in violent Columbia ambulance crash
Multiple people are recovering after an ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
New Market man killed in Morgan County crash
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.
