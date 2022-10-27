Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Scouting report on Florida State heading into game against Miami
Watch a discussion previewing the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles. Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) hosts Florida State (5-3, 3-3) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC). Florida State won last year's meeting 31-28 while Miami leads the all-time series 35-31. The Tampa Bay Times' Matt Baker joins...
QB Tyler Van Dyke ‘looking good’ in practice as Hurricanes, Seminoles prepare for his return
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – After missing multiple practices last week and eventually not playing at Virginia, both the Hurricanes and Seminoles are preparing for quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to make his return Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC). Van Dyke exited Miami’s loss to Duke on Oct. 22 in the first...
FSU QB Jordan Travis among 40 named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State starting quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 40 quarterbacks in the nation named to the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022, it was announced on Tuesday. By being named to the QB Class of 2022, Travis is eligible to be one of 16 semifinalists for the 2022 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
SCOOP: JUCO DB shares plans to officially visit FSU
JUCO DB locks in FSU official visit. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make
The Seminoles are on Baxter's mind following an official visit to Tallahassee.
Injury updates to Fabien Lovett, Treshaun Ward, and Jazston Turnetine
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell updated the status of several starters who’ve been dealing with injuries ahead of the Seminoles’ rivalry contest against Miami. First Norvell addressed DT Fabien Lovett, who started against Georgia Tech this past weekend after missing five consecutive games with a lower-leg...
FSU opens as a sizable road favorite over Miami
Florida State is a fairly sizable favorite over Miami for Saturday’s upcoming contest between the two rivals. The Seminoles opened as 7.5-point favorites over the Hurricanes, per William-Hill/Caesars. FSU is 5-3 on the season and coming off a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes are 4-4 and are...
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis: Flipping Coins and Kicking Cancer
On Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles took on and defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Sunshine State’s capital. However, the final score (44-16) was not the most notable highlight in Tallahassee over the weekend. Right before Chief Osceola and his Appaloosa horse, Renegade, galloped onto the field to deliver the flame-lit spear to midfield, First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, stole the show.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Crist attends FAMU homecoming parade
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist was among the many visitors who attended Florida A&M University's Homecoming parade Saturday.
WCTV
Former WCTV General Manager Frank Flynn dies just days after 90th birthday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former WCTV General Manager Frank Flynn, who steered the station in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, has died. Flynn celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this month. He passed away Friday. Flynn worked at WCTV for 25 years, from 1961 to 1986, working his way up from...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 8 hurt following shootings near FSU campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - One person has died, and eight other people were injured after multiple people reportedly shot into crowds Saturday night near Florida State University. Police said just before midnight, officers were conducting crowd control at several locations along West Pensacola Street. Multiple people within the crowds began shooting at Half-Time liquors and Los Compadres.
famunews.com
City to Honor FAMU Alum Carrie Pittman Meek With Street Renaming
South Bronough Street to be renamed for the late Tallahassee-Born Congresswoman. The City of Tallahassee will soon commemorate the late U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Pittman Meek by naming a street in her honor. On Friday, Nov. 4, South Bronough Street between FAMU Way and West Palmer Avenue will be renamed Carrie Pittman Meek Street, continuing the legacy of the legislator who grew up in the Allen Subdivision neighborhood, just steps away from Florida A&M University (FAMU).
famunews.com
Good Morning America Broadcasts Live From FAMU Homecoming
Hundreds filled Bragg Stadium for the live GMA broadcast. Several hundred Florida A&M University students, faculty, staff, and alumni crowded early into Bragg Memorial Stadium Friday to cheer on the Good Morning America live broadcast. The homecoming broadcast with TJ Holmes began at 7 a.m. with the sound of the...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
floridapolitics.com
Lewis, Longman & Walker moves to Highpoint Center in Tallahassee
'The entire firm is excited to be moving just steps away from Florida’s Capitol.'. Law and lobbying firm Lewis, Longman & Walker has moved its Tallahassee office closer to the Capitol with new digs at the Highpoint Center downtown. “More than 25 years of solution-centered service has made Lewis,...
Disney Provides $1M For Florida A&M University Program
The Walt Disney Co. announced Friday it is donating $1 million to Florida A&M University to help launch a “Storytellers Fund” at the school. The money will go to FAMU’s School of Journalism and Graphic Communication to establish the fund for five years. Students selected
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
Mother of missing FSU alumnus speaking out as recovery efforts continue
"She brought love and light to all those people she touched," said Linda Peterson. She is asking for continued prayers for her daughter Staci as law enforcement works to try to bring her closure.
thefamuanonline.com
It’s game on at the Huntsman
The relatively new the Huntsman — it opened in late July — brings a unique experience to Tallahassee. Located on East Tennessee Street at the location previously held by Cypress, it’s a fresh take on an old building. Upon arrival, you are greeted by the valets, something...
