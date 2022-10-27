ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

FSU opens as a sizable road favorite over Miami

Florida State is a fairly sizable favorite over Miami for Saturday’s upcoming contest between the two rivals. The Seminoles opened as 7.5-point favorites over the Hurricanes, per William-Hill/Caesars. FSU is 5-3 on the season and coming off a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes are 4-4 and are...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis: Flipping Coins and Kicking Cancer

On Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles took on and defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Sunshine State’s capital. However, the final score (44-16) was not the most notable highlight in Tallahassee over the weekend. Right before Chief Osceola and his Appaloosa horse, Renegade, galloped onto the field to deliver the flame-lit spear to midfield, First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, stole the show.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?

When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, 8 hurt following shootings near FSU campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - One person has died, and eight other people were injured after multiple people reportedly shot into crowds Saturday night near Florida State University. Police said just before midnight, officers were conducting crowd control at several locations along West Pensacola Street. Multiple people within the crowds began shooting at Half-Time liquors and Los Compadres.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

City to Honor FAMU Alum Carrie Pittman Meek With Street Renaming

South Bronough Street to be renamed for the late Tallahassee-Born Congresswoman. The City of Tallahassee will soon commemorate the late U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Pittman Meek by naming a street in her honor. On Friday, Nov. 4, South Bronough Street between FAMU Way and West Palmer Avenue will be renamed Carrie Pittman Meek Street, continuing the legacy of the legislator who grew up in the Allen Subdivision neighborhood, just steps away from Florida A&M University (FAMU).
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

Good Morning America Broadcasts Live From FAMU Homecoming

Hundreds filled Bragg Stadium for the live GMA broadcast. Several hundred Florida A&M University students, faculty, staff, and alumni crowded early into Bragg Memorial Stadium Friday to cheer on the Good Morning America live broadcast. The homecoming broadcast with TJ Holmes began at 7 a.m. with the sound of the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo

Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Lewis, Longman & Walker moves to Highpoint Center in Tallahassee

'The entire firm is excited to be moving just steps away from Florida’s Capitol.'. Law and lobbying firm Lewis, Longman & Walker has moved its Tallahassee office closer to the Capitol with new digs at the Highpoint Center downtown. “More than 25 years of solution-centered service has made Lewis,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

It’s game on at the Huntsman

The relatively new the Huntsman — it opened in late July — brings a unique experience to Tallahassee. Located on East Tennessee Street at the location previously held by Cypress, it’s a fresh take on an old building. Upon arrival, you are greeted by the valets, something...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
