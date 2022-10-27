ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

DaBaby’s Alleged Battery Victim Demands Lawsuit Move Forward Despite Rapper’s Plea

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qMuO_0ip0qIft00
MEGA

DaBaby ’s alleged battery victim has demanded his $100k+ lawsuit move forward despite the rapper’s plea to put it on pause, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the accuser, Gary Pager , rushed to court days after DaBaby made his plea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHEUr_0ip0qIft00
MEGA

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last week, DaBaby and his lawyers rushed to court pleading for a civil lawsuit accusing the rapper of battery to be put on hold — until his criminal case related to the same event is resolved .

Last year, DaBaby [real name: Jonathan Kirk] was sued Pager . In court documents, Pager said he owned a rental home in Los Angeles that was leased to DaBaby and his team.

Pager said the contract had specific provisions about how many people could be present at the property. After DaBaby and his team checked into the home in December 2020, Pager said he learned that the rapper was using the home to shoot a music video.

The lawsuit said DaBaby had over 40 people at the pad. Pager showed up to the premises on the day in question to confront the rapper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0opcWa_0ip0qIft00
MEGA

Once he arrived, Pager said he was spit on and assaulted. He said DaBaby chased him into the home where he punched him in the face.

The punch led to Pager’s tooth falling out, the suit claimed. The homeowner said DaBaby warned him not to call the police. Pager said the rapper and his team fled the scene before cops arrived.

In the lawsuit, he said DaBaby trashed his house and left behind thousands in damages.

Earlier this year, DaBaby was charged with felony battery over the incident by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Mffn_0ip0qIft00
MEGA

As RadarOnline.com first reported, DaBaby recently asked the court to put the civil lawsuit on hold until the criminal case is resolved. His lawyer claimed if the civil case wasn't stayed, DaBaby would “thus not be able to respond to written discovery, answer deposition questions, or testify at trial in this case without potentially incriminating himself in the parallel criminal case.”

Now, Pager has fired back at the request demanding the case move forward. He said DaBaby’s criminal charges overlap with the conduct at issue in certain causes of action but not others. As a result, he said the case should proceed and DaBaby can plead the fifth if needed.

The judge has yet to rule on the matter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges

Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Independent

How a new piece of evidence could free famed Black Panther convicted of killing police officer

On Wednesday, a Philadelphia court was set to consider whether newly discovered evidence should prompt a new trial for Mumia Abu-Jamal, a prominent former Black Panther and journalist who has been in prison for more than 40 years for the 1981 murder of a white Philadelphia police officer."I was 25 when my husband was murdered," Maureen Faulkner, widow of slain officer Daniel Faulkner, said on Tuesday during an appearance with Republican Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz. "Tomorrow I will be out, I have to go to court again, for this case. How many years will it take to keep this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
105.5 The Fan

Pop Smoke Fans Angry After Photos Surface of Rapper’s Alleged Killer Eating Pizza Hut In Prison

Pop Smoke's fans are angry after photos of his alleged killer eating pizza hut in prison surfaced on social media. On Friday (Oct. 7), Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a photo of Pop Smoke's alleged killer posing in prison with a box of Pizza Hut behind him on his bed. In another picture, the young man is—shockingly—looking at his smartphone with two boxes of Pizza Hut and a brownie box on his mattress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RadarOnline

Blueface NOT Being Investigated By Cops Over GF Chrisean Rock's Domestic Violence Allegations

Chrisean Rock scared her fans when she showed off the injuries she said she suffered at the hands of her boyfriend, but Blueface is NOT being investigated over the incident, RadarOnline.com has confirmed. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told RadarOnline.com that, as of Monday morning, officials have not been notified of the weekend incident involving Blueface and Chrisean. They confirmed that no reports have been made against the rapper — whose real name is Jonathan Porter — at least, for now.On Saturday evening, Chrisean flashed her busted lip, black eye, and bloody nose on Instagram Live in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit

Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

115K+
Followers
3K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy