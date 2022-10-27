DaBaby’s Alleged Battery Victim Demands Lawsuit Move Forward Despite Rapper’s Plea

MEGA

DaBaby ’s alleged battery victim has demanded his $100k+ lawsuit move forward despite the rapper’s plea to put it on pause, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the accuser, Gary Pager , rushed to court days after DaBaby made his plea.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last week, DaBaby and his lawyers rushed to court pleading for a civil lawsuit accusing the rapper of battery to be put on hold — until his criminal case related to the same event is resolved .

Last year, DaBaby [real name: Jonathan Kirk] was sued Pager . In court documents, Pager said he owned a rental home in Los Angeles that was leased to DaBaby and his team.

Pager said the contract had specific provisions about how many people could be present at the property. After DaBaby and his team checked into the home in December 2020, Pager said he learned that the rapper was using the home to shoot a music video.

The lawsuit said DaBaby had over 40 people at the pad. Pager showed up to the premises on the day in question to confront the rapper.

Once he arrived, Pager said he was spit on and assaulted. He said DaBaby chased him into the home where he punched him in the face.

The punch led to Pager’s tooth falling out, the suit claimed. The homeowner said DaBaby warned him not to call the police. Pager said the rapper and his team fled the scene before cops arrived.

In the lawsuit, he said DaBaby trashed his house and left behind thousands in damages.

Earlier this year, DaBaby was charged with felony battery over the incident by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, DaBaby recently asked the court to put the civil lawsuit on hold until the criminal case is resolved. His lawyer claimed if the civil case wasn't stayed, DaBaby would “thus not be able to respond to written discovery, answer deposition questions, or testify at trial in this case without potentially incriminating himself in the parallel criminal case.”

Now, Pager has fired back at the request demanding the case move forward. He said DaBaby’s criminal charges overlap with the conduct at issue in certain causes of action but not others. As a result, he said the case should proceed and DaBaby can plead the fifth if needed.

The judge has yet to rule on the matter.