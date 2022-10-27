ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

What LSU is Getting in 2023 LB Christian Brathwaite

By Zack Nagy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2muF57_0ip0qBUo00

Brathwaite is linebacker commit No. 2 in the 2023 class, provides additional depth at position of need.

The Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is stacked. With talent all across the board, there was one position group that lacked depth and that was at linebacker.

On Wednesday morning, Brian Kelly and his staff went out and secured a high-rising prospect, Christian Brathwaite, to give LSU their second linebacker commit in the 2023 class.

The Cypress, Texas native is in the midst of a dominant senior season and can quickly see a jump in his overall ranking before it’s all said and done, but regardless of ranking, Brathwaite is a baller.

It’s his speed and athleticism that makes him such a gifted player. At 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Brathwaite is already of adequate size for the linebacker position, but he’s only scratching the surface.

READ MORE: 2023 Linebacker Christian Brathwaite Flips Commitment From Baylor to LSU

The term “late bloomer” doesn’t necessarily describe him, mainly because he’s been showing out his entire high school career, but beginning to find his identity on the field is a better way to tell the story of Brathwaite.

LSU, heading into Wednesday morning, sat with just one linebacker commit: Whit Weeks. The younger brother of current LSU linebacker West Weeks, Whit does it all on the gridiron. With his ranking already moving up, he should be a 4-star on most platforms by the time he hits Baton Rouge.

Pairing Brathwaite and Weeks alongside one another gives the Tigers a duo who can complement each other extremely well.

Two linebackers who play a similar style, mainly a tandem that can use their athleticism and technique to their advantage, gives defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Matt House lethal weapons for the future.

READ MORE: Former LSU Linebacker Damone Clark Activated by Dallas Cowboys

As the 2023 cycle winds down, it was important for Kelly and House to secure Brathwaite, a long-time Baylor commit.

For the Tigers to go into Texas and steal one of Dave Aranda’s top recruits is a major win for this program and one that provides LSU with a player who has tremendous upside.

Look for Brathwaite to close his senior campaign on a high note and continue making a rise in the rankings. The Tigers are getting an athletically gifted prospect who has the technique and fundamentals to come in and compete quickly for LSU.

Baton Rouge, LA
