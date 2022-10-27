Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Police ID second woman charged in 'brutal' attack of Johnstown school bus monitor
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Johnstown Police Department on Tuesday identified a second woman accused of "brutally" attacking a Greater Johnstown school bus monitor last week. Police say 34-year-old Kashonda Roberts faces charges of felony aggravated assault and unauthorized entry of a school bus, according to online...
Driver that hit person, fled scene in Clearfield County at large
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a Jeep that hit a man and took off. On Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 3:06 a.m., a man was hit while walking south on Glendale Boulevard in Beccaria Township, according to troopers. He told police he […]
Man shot at while taking bath in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man narrowly avoided getting hit by bullets while he was taking a bath in his home in Northern Cambria Thursday. On Oct. 27 around noon, police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the 500 block of Shawna Road in Susquehanna Township. A man told police he […]
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from Bedford dealership, police investigate
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen off the lot of a Bedford Ford dealership in early October. State Police were called to Bedford Ford along Lincoln Highway where four catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from vehicles on the lot. The theft occurred sometime between […]
Altoona man charged with threatening to kill woman with pistol
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in county jail after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman with a handgun. Logan Township police were sent to a home along Porta Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10:59 p.m. for an incident involving a firearm. When officers arrived at the home, Richard […]
DuBois man stopped driver then stole, shot iPhone, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after police said he stood in the middle of a road and attacked a driver before taking his iPhone and shooting at it with a pistol. David Smith, 21, is facing robbery and other charges after an incident that happened in Brady Township over […]
Pa. man shot at father through bathroom door: report
According to WJAC, a Cambria County man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including felonies, after police said he shot through the door of the bathroom at his father. Citing a criminal complaint, the news station said Brian Davis Jr., 29, fired the shots for an unknown reason,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Two Individuals Cited Following Domestic Dispute in Rose Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Punxsutawney-based State Police investigated a domestic dispute at a residence on State Route 36 in Rose Township, Jefferson County, around 6:45 p.m. on October 16. Police say a verbal altercation between two females turned physical, and...
WJAC TV
PSP: DuBois man accused of robbing, assaulting other man in middle of the road
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — State police say a DuBois man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed and assaulted another man in the middle of the road, before firing a gun at the victim's phone. Troopers say 21-year-old David Smith is accused of standing in the middle of...
WJAC TV
Johnstown man receives life sentence in killing of woman during Facebook Marketplace sale
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man who was convicted earlier this year of stabbing and killing a woman during a Facebook Marketplace sale was sentenced Tuesday to serve life in prison. Joshua Gorgone was convicted in September in the death of 54-year-old Denise Williams last April inside his...
WJAC TV
DA: Former Gregg Township fire chief accused of embezzling over $25K
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney's office say charges have been filed against the former Gregg Township fire chief after a state audit of the department's relief association discovered over $25,000 in missing funds. Investigators say Darin Bressler served as the treasurer for...
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
WJAC TV
APD: Second student charged for making separate online threat to PSU Altoona
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a second Penn State Altoona student is facing charges after he too made threats to the campus via the social media app Yik Yak. According to the affidavit, the second threat was made early Monday morning by 20-year-old Benjamin Dous, just hours after police arrested 19-year-old Juan Nakamura for posting the message, "Don't come to school Monday if you want to live" on the app.
2 men in custody after carjacking in Penn Hills
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Two men are in custody after a carjacking in Penn Hills Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Pittsburgh, face a slew of charges for allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head and forcing her to drive before stealing her vehicle and crashing it into a wall in North Braddock.
wccsradio.com
MC FIRE OFFICIALS PROVIDE MORE INFO ON SATURDAY CRASH
UPDATE: State troopers say that the driver, who was identified only as a 49-year-old Johnstown man, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. He was flown to Forbes Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. WHAT WE FIRST REPORTED:. More information has been provided concerning a...
Westmoreland judge: Shetler must remain in jail pending trial
A New Florence man acquitted of killing a police officer in 2015 will remain in jail as he awaits trial on charges that he assaulted a law enforcement official as police attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio on Monday...
WJAC TV
Defense claims insanity in first day of Jean Tuggy murder trial
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Testimony began Monday morning in a Centre County murder trial where the defendant's legal team claims that their client was legally insane when he shot and killed a 61-year-old woman in 2016. The Halloween-sounding reference in the Christopher Kowalski trial came during the prosecution's...
WJAC TV
Police: Boy accused of threatening religious group, 'wanting to run over black woman'
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a juvenile is facing charges after he allegedly made threats to "run over a black woman" and had also reportedly threatened violence against an unspecified religious group. Police say the boy reportedly told multiple individuals that...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Truck Driver Fails to Set Brakes at Rest Stop, Slams into Two Vehicles
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A truck driver was cited after police say he failed to set his brakes and slammed into two vehicles at a rest stop in Pine Creek Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident happened at 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop on Davis Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
WJAC TV
Police: Woman crashes car into Centre County home after suffering medical emergency
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A 28-year-old Huntingdon woman crashed her car into a Centre County house Thursday afternoon, after having an unspecified medical emergency. It's terrifying enough to have a medical emergency while driving, let alone having a car crash through your house. Luckily, though, Ferguson Township Police told 6 News there were no serious injuries.
