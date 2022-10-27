ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Man shot at while taking bath in Cambria County, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man narrowly avoided getting hit by bullets while he was taking a bath in his home in Northern Cambria Thursday. On Oct. 27 around noon, police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the 500 block of Shawna Road in Susquehanna Township. A man told police he […]
Altoona man charged with threatening to kill woman with pistol

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in county jail after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman with a handgun. Logan Township police were sent to a home along Porta Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10:59 p.m. for an incident involving a firearm. When officers arrived at the home, Richard […]
DuBois man stopped driver then stole, shot iPhone, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after police said he stood in the middle of a road and attacked a driver before taking his iPhone and shooting at it with a pistol. David Smith, 21, is facing robbery and other charges after an incident that happened in Brady Township over […]
DA: Former Gregg Township fire chief accused of embezzling over $25K

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Centre County District Attorney's office say charges have been filed against the former Gregg Township fire chief after a state audit of the department's relief association discovered over $25,000 in missing funds. Investigators say Darin Bressler served as the treasurer for...
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood

First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
APD: Second student charged for making separate online threat to PSU Altoona

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a second Penn State Altoona student is facing charges after he too made threats to the campus via the social media app Yik Yak. According to the affidavit, the second threat was made early Monday morning by 20-year-old Benjamin Dous, just hours after police arrested 19-year-old Juan Nakamura for posting the message, "Don't come to school Monday if you want to live" on the app.
2 men in custody after carjacking in Penn Hills

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Two men are in custody after a carjacking in Penn Hills Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Pittsburgh, face a slew of charges for allegedly holding a gun to a woman’s head and forcing her to drive before stealing her vehicle and crashing it into a wall in North Braddock.
MC FIRE OFFICIALS PROVIDE MORE INFO ON SATURDAY CRASH

UPDATE: State troopers say that the driver, who was identified only as a 49-year-old Johnstown man, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. He was flown to Forbes Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. WHAT WE FIRST REPORTED:. More information has been provided concerning a...
Defense claims insanity in first day of Jean Tuggy murder trial

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Testimony began Monday morning in a Centre County murder trial where the defendant's legal team claims that their client was legally insane when he shot and killed a 61-year-old woman in 2016. The Halloween-sounding reference in the Christopher Kowalski trial came during the prosecution's...
Police: Boy accused of threatening religious group, 'wanting to run over black woman'

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a juvenile is facing charges after he allegedly made threats to "run over a black woman" and had also reportedly threatened violence against an unspecified religious group. Police say the boy reportedly told multiple individuals that...
Police: Truck Driver Fails to Set Brakes at Rest Stop, Slams into Two Vehicles

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A truck driver was cited after police say he failed to set his brakes and slammed into two vehicles at a rest stop in Pine Creek Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident happened at 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop on Davis Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Police: Woman crashes car into Centre County home after suffering medical emergency

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — A 28-year-old Huntingdon woman crashed her car into a Centre County house Thursday afternoon, after having an unspecified medical emergency. It's terrifying enough to have a medical emergency while driving, let alone having a car crash through your house. Luckily, though, Ferguson Township Police told 6 News there were no serious injuries.
