Powerball jackpot increases to $1.2 billion after no one wins top prize again
The massive Powerball lottery jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has soared to $1.2 billion after no one across the country won Monday’s $999.3 million prize. It will the second largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year run and at least the fourth biggest in U.S. lottery history. The next drawing will offer an estimated cash option of $596.7 million.
Mike Fanning, part of touted Rams D-Line of '70s, dies at 69
Former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman Mike Fanning, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL, died at age 69. The University of Tulsa, where Fanning had worked in the athletics department for 13 years, confirmed his Sunday…
No. 1 Georgia loses Smith as D braces for No. 2 Tennessee
Just in time for its biggest test of the season against No. 2 Tennessee’s top-ranked offense, top-ranked Georgia’s defense has lost outside linebacker Nolan Smith to a season-ending injury. Smith, who leads Georgia with three sacks and is fifth with 18 tackles, suffered a torn right pectoral muscle in last week’s 42-20 win over Florida. Georgia announced Tuesday that Smith, a senior, will have surgery on Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery. Smith was one of only three returning starters from the 2021 defense that led Georgia to its first national championship since 1980. Despite having eight players from the defense selected in this year’s draft, including five in the first round, Georgia (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) is second in the nation with its average of 10.50 points allowed. Saturday’s matchup provides the opportunity for Georgia to prove it again has a championship-caliber defense. Tennessee (8-0, 4-0), tied with Ohio State for No. 2 in the AP poll, leads the nation with its average of 49.4 points per game.
