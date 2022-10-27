Just in time for its biggest test of the season against No. 2 Tennessee’s top-ranked offense, top-ranked Georgia’s defense has lost outside linebacker Nolan Smith to a season-ending injury. Smith, who leads Georgia with three sacks and is fifth with 18 tackles, suffered a torn right pectoral muscle in last week’s 42-20 win over Florida. Georgia announced Tuesday that Smith, a senior, will have surgery on Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery. Smith was one of only three returning starters from the 2021 defense that led Georgia to its first national championship since 1980. Despite having eight players from the defense selected in this year’s draft, including five in the first round, Georgia (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) is second in the nation with its average of 10.50 points allowed. Saturday’s matchup provides the opportunity for Georgia to prove it again has a championship-caliber defense. Tennessee (8-0, 4-0), tied with Ohio State for No. 2 in the AP poll, leads the nation with its average of 49.4 points per game.

ATHENS, GA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO