ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch: John Travolta Gives an Exclusive Tour of Boeing’s 737 Business Jet

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago

Who better to show off the Boeing Business Jet 737 than John Travolta?

The Hollywood icon, who is also a licensed pilot and noted aviation enthusiast, did an exclusive video tour of the “BBJ” at the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Florida last week. It’s quite the aircraft, too.

Based on Boeing’s 737 commercial airliners, BBJs provide fliers with more space and luxury than the average private jet. Built in 2010, this aircraft (registered as YG128) features swanky exteriors by Jet Tech and is like “a large apartment” inside, according to the Pulp Fiction star. Indeed, it can accommodate up to 19 passengers and comes with an array of lavish features.

Travolta’s tour starts at the airstairs and flows through into a large, open-plan living are fitted with leather recliners, multiple sofas and a large TV for in-flight movies. The aircraft also sports the requisite galley and a few dining tables. (The tables could also be used for conferences or meetings.) The real highlight, however, is the owner’s suite, which comes furnished with a sizable queen-sized bed and a wall-mounted TV. The en suite is nothing to sneeze at, either, with a walk-in shower and a stylish vanity.

As for performance, the jet is equipped with two CFM56-7B27 engines and two Split Scimitar Winglets that increase fuel efficiency by reducing drag. As pointed out by Travolta, the plane can fly for up to 13 hours nonstop. The actor should know, too, since he’s piloted a 707, 737 and the original 747 jumbo jet.

It’s worthwhile pointing out that BBJs like this don’t come cheap; prices can reach up to several hundred million dollars. According to Boeing, this particular jet will be available for lease in early 2024. You might face some tough competition, though. Travolta certainly seemed interested in adding YG128 to his remarkable private fleet, which reportedly includes a Bombardier Challenger 601, a Boeing 727, an Eclipse 500, a Dassault Falcon 900 and three Gulfstream jets, no less.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This New 286-Foot Explorer Concept Has Two Deckhouses Connected by a Floating Glass Bridge

Splitting a superstructure in half doesn’t sound like the brightest idea, but Feadship has proved quite the contrary with its new explorer concept. Penned in partnership with Harrison Eidsgaard, the radical 286-footer features two deckhouses connected by a floating glass bridge instead of a traditional, singular superstructure. This results in a highly distinctive silhouette, but there are other benefits, too. The vessel, known as EXPV, essentially offers two separate living areas for the owner and guests to create even more privacy onboard. The forward deckhouse is dedicated to the owner and can be navigated via the private staircase or elevator. At the...
Robb Report

This New 33-Foot Day Boat Blends Classic Design With Bleeding-Edge Tech

It’s been exactly 100 years since Patrone entered the marine industry. To celebrate, the storied Italian shipyard tapped architect Tommaso Spadolini to create an elegant day cruiser steeped in century-long tradition. For the unversed, Giuseppe Patrone started out handcrafting rowing and sailing boats in the province of Savona in 1922. In the 1980s, the Moreno family took over the yard and brought it into the 20th century. Today, it’s helmed by two second-generation Morenos, Gianarnaldo and his sister Benedetta, who commissioned the new Patrone 100. “We were not asking for a simple restyling, but for a completely new boat that embodied the...
Robb Report

Russell Westbrook Just Bought the $37 Million Brentwood Mansion Across From LeBron James

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James have had their fair share of struggles on the court. Now, let’s see how the two Lakers do as neighbors. Roughly a month after Westbrook put his Los Angeles mansion on the market, he dropped $37 million on another bonkers Brentwood residence. The 13,500-square-foot home was formerly owned by Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone and just so happens to be right across the street from James. Ecclestone and her husband, Sam Palmer, bought the estate back in 2019 for $22.7 million and made a slew of renovations over the years, reported Dirt. Palmer, an agent at Hilton & Hyland, represented the transaction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Snake on a plane freaks out passengers on Florida to Newark flight

A slithery passenger who boarded a New Jersey bound flight from Tampa, Fla., without a ticket was removed from the plane by authorities following a safe landing at Newark Liberty International Airport. The culprit was a harmless garden snake that apparently braved the 1,000 mile Monday afternoon trip aboard United...
NEWARK, NJ
TheStreet

Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane

Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

United Airlines Passengers 'Started Shrieking' After a Garden Snake Was Found in the Plane Cabin

Newark Liberty International Airport authorities removed the snake upon the plane’s arrival Passengers on a United Airlines flight to New Jersey on Monday got a slithering surprise. Upon arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport, a passenger spotted a snake on the floor of the cabin. While nobody was injured, a passenger revealed to News 12 New Jersey that while the plane was taxiing, "passengers in business class started shrieking and pulling their feet up." Police and operations employees were quickly notified and authorities met the plane at the gate...
NEWARK, NJ
Robb Report

The South African Government Just Let a Russian Oligarch Dock His $500 Million Megayacht

After making waves on an international scale, Alexey Mordashov’s $500 million megayacht appears to have found safe haven in South Africa. Nord will be allowed to dock in Cape Town, despite the fact that its Russian oligarch owner has been sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States. South African opposition leaders had urged the government to seize the 465-footer, but the country’s current leader rejected the call, as reported by the BBC. “South Africa has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU,” Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for South African President Cyril...
Robb Report

Louis Vuitton Is Re-Releasing Archival Menswear Designed by the Late Virgil Abloh

Louis Vuitton is making iconic designs by the late, groundbreaking designer Virgil Abloh available once more.  The famous French fashion label has partnered with Dover Street Market Ginza to exhibit and sell some of the most striking pieces Abloh created during his four-year tenure as its artistic director of menswear. Though neither Louis Vuitton or DSM Ginza have confirmed which looks will be on display, it is reported that eight full looks from Abloh’s catalog with the brand will be displayed. You’ll also be able to view and shop a selection of other custom, archival designs, according to Hypebeast. Taking a look...
Robb Report

9 Stellar West Coast Pinot Noirs to Drink Right Now

A native of Europe whose spiritual habitat is Burgundy, France, Pinot Noir is now at home in countless wine regions around the globe. Although New World Pinot Noir is often more powerful than its restrained Old World cousin, many oenophiles turn to site-specific versions from California and Oregon to satisfy their Burgundy-style cravings. Named for the pinecones its clusters resemble (pinot) and the color black (noir,) the grape’s tight bunches are prone to mold and bacteria, so it does best in cold vineyard sites that help acidity reach its best potential. While Pinot Noir has flourished in California since the time...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Rolex’s First Titanium Watch Has a Record-Breaking Water Resistance of More Than 36,000 Feet

Rolex is no stranger to producing superior dive watches that push the limits of deep-sea exploration. The brand’s work in the area of water resistance began in 1926 with the debut of the Oyster case and expanded with the introduction of its signature dive watch, the Submariner, in 1953. Since then, Rolex has continued to build its dive watch collection with the Sea-Dweller and later the Deepsea, offering more impressive capabilities with each evolution. Today the brand takes its work in the realm of water resistance to new depths with its first watch constructed entirely of titanium and offering record-breaking...
Robb Report

This Tennessee Distillery Just Dropped an Experimental Cask-Finished Bourbon

The category of Tennessee whiskey is virtually defined by Jack Daniel’s, but in the city of Chattanooga a small craft distillery has been making waves, or ripples really, over the past few years. The latest releases from the sensibly named Chattanooga Whiskey are an experimental cask-finished bourbon and a barrel-aged gin for whiskey lovers. The new Batch 27 bourbon from the distillery sounds very interesting, and as usual the details are as precise and informative as possible—a rarity in the often secretive world of whiskey. The high-malt mash bill consists of a mix of yellow corn, single source Italian Eraclea malted...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This Regal 1930s Mansion Is a ‘Downton Abbey’ Fantasy—Just Outside of Chicago

Chicago may be the city that invented the skyscraper, but its surrounding towns and hamlets are home to some of the most spectacular traditionally designed estates in all of the nation. And few are more spectacular than Suffield House, a 1930s-era mansion in the affluent community of Lake Forest just north of the city on the shores of Lake Michigan. The property, which spans 15,000-square feet, is set on 5.4 bucolic acres and is so regally designed and grandly laid-out that it could easily hold its own in, say, Newport, the Hamptons—or even on an episode of Downton Abbey.  Suffield House...
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

The Last Penthouse in Washington, DC’s Historic Wardman Tower Lists for $5.5 Million

As far as Washington D.C. history goes, there are few more historic residential buildings than Wardman Tower, located in the capitol’s Woodley Park neighborhood. Any Washingtonian is able to recognize Wardman Tower’s red-brick Georgian Revival facade—especially as the tower is perched on a hill overlooking all of downtown D.C.  Named after well-known D.C. developer Harry Wardman, who also designed The Hay-Adams and St. Regis hotels, the building was constructed in 1928 as a long-term hotel, or apartments. Wardman’s home was actually located on property before he tore it down and built what is now the Wardman Tower. While many exterior and...
WASHINGTON, DC
travelnoire.com

American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights

Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
Robb Report

How F1 Racer Sergio Perez Handles His Newfound Stardom and the Pressure That Comes With It

As Sergio Perez wandered through a private room at Austin’s Soho House, bottles upon bottles of Patrón surrounded him. He, unlike everyone else, wasn’t partaking. It was the Thursday before the US Grand Prix, and the Formula 1 driver was getting ready to lock in for the weekend’s race. But before he did, he had one more obligation to a new sponsor where he’d gladhand, take selfies and share a stage with pop star Becky G. Then after all the events, media hits and three days of driving—Friday practice, Saturday qualifying and Sunday racing—he’d hop a plane and do it...
TEXAS STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy