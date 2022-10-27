Read full article on original website
Related
ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
Sealed Air Posts Mixed Q3 Earnings; Acquires Liquibox For $1.15B
Sealed Air Corp SEE reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decrease of 0.4% year-on-year to $1.40 billion, missing the consensus of $1.45 billion. Sales in the Americas rose 3% Y/Y, EMEA decreased 6%, and APAC lost 5%. Net sales in the Food segment increased by 4%, and Protective decreased by 6%.
Summit Materials's Earnings: A Preview
Summit Materials SUM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Summit Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Summit Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Innovative Industrial
Innovative Industrial IIPR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Innovative Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32. Innovative Industrial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint SPNT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SiriusPoint will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. SiriusPoint bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Ecolab Q3 EPS Miss Estimates; Warns On Macroeconomic Uncertainties
Ecolab Inc ECL reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10% year-on-year to $3.669 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $3.66 billion. Sales from Global Industrial rose 16%, Global Institutional & Specialty climbed 12%, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences grew 34% Y/Y in fixed currency. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the...
Advanced Micro Devices Analyst 'Surprised By Weakness' Heading Into Q3 Earnings: What To Watch
Advanced Micro Devices AMD will print its third-quarter 2022 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday. When the semiconductor company printed a second-quarter earnings beat on Aug. 2, the stock closed slightly lower the following day with a delayed reaction. Bullish momentum came in on Aug. 4 and AMD surged 6.84% to close the session at $103.86.
Sysco Reported Mixed Q1 Results; Remains Cautious On Macro-Environment
Sysco Corp SYY reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 16.2% year-on-year to $19.13 billion, beating the consensus of $18.65 billion. U.S. Foodservice operations sales rose 17.2% Y/Y, and International Foodservice sales grew 13.4%. Gross profit increased 17.4% Y/Y to $3.5 billion, and the gross margin expanded 18 basis points to...
A Preview Of Ingevity's Earnings
Ingevity NGVT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ingevity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69. Ingevity bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
BG Staffing's Earnings Outlook
BG Staffing BGSF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BG Staffing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. BG Staffing bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Thomson Reuters Clocks 3% Revenue Growth In Q3; Reaffirms FY22, FY23 Outlook
Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $1.57 billion, missing the consensus of $1.59 billion. Organic revenues increased by 6%, driven by recurring revenues. The "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax & Accounting Professionals) collectively comprised 80% of total revenues and...
Earthstone Energy's Earnings Outlook
Earthstone Energy ESTE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Earthstone Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47. Earthstone Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Preview Of Piedmont Office Realty's Earnings
Piedmont Office Realty PDM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Piedmont Office Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Piedmont Office Realty bulls will hope to hear the company...
Leidos Registers 4% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By Defense, Civil, Health Segments
Leidos Holdings, Inc LDOS reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $3.61 billion, beating the consensus of $3.56 billion. Revenue grew 4% organically. The most significant revenue contributors were the Navy Next Generation Enterprise Network Recompete (NGEN-R) Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract; the ramp-up of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Advanced Enterprise Global Information Technology Solutions (AEGIS) contract; and increased deployments on the Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization (DHMSM) program.
First Solar Earns Analyst Upgrade Thanks To Strength In Bookings
Barclays analyst Christine Cho upgraded First Solar, Inc FSLR to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $162, up from $89. Demand for domestically-manufactured products supports First Solar's pricing power while its almost sold-out status through 2026 kicks the concern about potential ASP deterioration down the road, Cho wrote in a Tuesday note titled "First Solar: Strength in bookings; Upgrade to Equal Weight."
A Preview Of Selective Insurance Group's Earnings
Selective Insurance Group SIGI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Selective Insurance Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17. Selective Insurance Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Louisiana-Pacific Q3 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Louisiana-Pacific Corp LPX reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 16% year-on-year to $852.00 million, beating the consensus of $840.01 million. Segment Revenues: Siding climbed 26% Y/Y to $394 million, Oriented Strand Board (OSB) fell 35% to $388 million, and South America decreased 30% to $53 million. The gross profit...
Benzinga
Nasdaq Down 60 Points; Eli Lilly Lowers Earnings Forecast
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 50 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.15% to 32,683.95 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 10,927.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.23% to 3,862.98. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1%...
Why Intuit Shares Are Down 8% Today
Shares Of Intuit INTU are trading lower following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company has paused hiring at its Credit Karma unit amid "revenue challenges." Bloomberg, citing a recent letter to employees, reported the company is pausing hiring amid reenue challenges due to "the uncertainty of the economic environment," which has impacted the lending environment.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
104K+
Followers
179K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0