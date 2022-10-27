5 indicted on gang charges after drive-by shooting at Marietta apartments

Five men have been indicted on gang charges related to a drive-by shooting at a Marietta apartment complex more than a year ago, state officials said Thursday.

The 51-count indictment alleges that four of the men are members of the 2Solid street gang, which is nationally affiliated with the Bloods, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. The fifth defendant is suspected to be a member of a gang called Good Product Team, Carr said.

The incident that led to the charges took place June 25, 2021, according to the indictment. The men are accused of shooting from a car at four people inside the Orchard Mills apartment complex on Mulkey Road. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

The four men accused of being 2Solid members are James Daniels, 19; Bryce Dowell, 20; Nicholas Poole, 20; and Thomas Williams, Carr said. Daniels and Dowell are in custody in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, while Poole is in state prison, according to online records.

Williams remains at large, Carr’s office confirmed.

The fifth defendant, Thomas White, is serving prison sentences for separate charges in Cobb and Douglas counties, the AG said.

Daniels, Dowell and Poole were all indicted on 20 or more counts each of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, in addition to multiple counts of aggravated assault, first- and second-degree criminal damage to property and other weapons charges, Carr said.

White and Williams are each charged with eight gang counts as well as aggravated assault and criminal damage to property charges identical to their co-defendants.

The 2Solid gang has been named in multiple other major indictments this year.

A little more than a week ago, Carr’s office secured an indictment against an 18-year-old suspected in a murder that also took place in Marietta in June 2021. Donald Bernard Bannister, also known as Lil Ghost, was located in East Point and taken into custody Aug. 2 by the U.S. Marshals Service, Marietta police previously announced. He was booked into the Cobb jail, where he remains without bond, according to online records.

Earlier this year, five people who were separately arrested in connection with the New Year’s Eve shooting death of a 15-year-old in Douglas County were all accused of being affiliated with 2Solid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Mike Wilson, 18; Davion White, 20; Zorree Peeples, 18; Karea Cowvins, 17; and Madison Bowden, 21, were all arrested between January and March, the AJC reported. The five are accused of driving from Cobb to a New Year’s Eve party at a rented home in Douglasville. When they left, two passengers in the car started shooting back at the party, hitting and killing 15-year-old Landon Smith, officials said.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.